Melbourne Storm forward Tui Kamikamica is on the road to recovery after suffering a stroke at home last month, with the Fijian international now preparing to leave rehabilitation and return home as he targets a return to rugby league.

Kamikamica surprised his Storm teammates at training on Thursday, with Coach Bellamy hoping his return reignites the drive in his team.

“Hopefully, having him back here for the training session, hopefully, it lifts the boys a little bit, it lifts their spirits... we're down in that a little bit, hopefully that gives us a little bit of an uplift," he told the Daily Telegraph.

His manager Jeff Jurotte, told the Daily Telegraph that the 30-year-old has responded well to treatment and remains determined to return to the field.

“Tui says he is coming back - he says he will definitely play again," he said.

“At this stage, all indications are that he will be medically fit to be passed to play again.

“He wants to get back as soon as possible. He said, ‘Brother, I just want to help my teammates.

“That sums up what a wonderful person and clubman Tui is.

“It's wonderful news.”

Jurotte added that Kamikamica's recovery has progressed strongly, with specialists monitoring his return to exercise closely.

“Tui says he feels great again,” his manager, Jurotte, said.

“He has been cleared to leave rehab over the next 24 hours, and he's been sent home with a training program.

“The doctors are saying all indications are that it won't happen again,” he said.

“He looks after his body so well. If you look at his physique, he won't eat anything that does him harm; that's why he is in such amazing shape.

“I was talking to Tui last night and I asked him how all this happened.

“The explanation he gave is that when you are born, you are born with a hole in your heart and over time, the hole usually closes, but sometimes it doesn't, and that can leave some people at risk of heart issues.

“Tui apparently had a hole, and a clot developed and went to his brain.

“Every time he exercises, he will be monitored. They have put him through a series of tests.

“He has been doing physio twice a day, training twice a day, he has been doing cycling, so the doctors are very happy with his recovery.”

Storm coach Craig Bellamy said Kamikamica's return to the club environment has had a positive impact on the playing group.

“He's been through a tough time, real tough time,” Bellamy said.

“To see him back, and to be quite honest, looking as good as he looks, it's good.

“He's still got a little way to go, apparently, but, like I say, it's great to see him back.

Despite the seriousness of the incident, those close to Kamikamica say he has remained upbeat throughout his recovery, buoyed by strong support from teammates, including Harry Grant and Eliesa Katoa.