New Zealand Warriors forward Mitch Barnett's move to the Brisbane Broncos has been locked in, with Grant Anderson set to go the other way in a player swap.

The two clubs have been locked at the negotiating table for weeks after it emerged Barnett would move to the club following his release from the Warriors on compassionate grounds.

While the Warriors never said so originally, the club did decide that they wanted a player in return as compensation.

Anderson will be that player, with the Broncos confirming his release alongside Barnett's signature on Thursday evening.

Anderson has signed a three-year deal with the Warriors worth around $400,000 per season.

Formerly out of the Melbourne Storm, Anderson can play on the wing or in the centres, but has struggled to crack regular minutes throughout his career.

While he was in the mix at Melbourne, he missed original selection at the Broncos this year before taking Gehamat Shibasaki's spot, only to suffer an injury in his first game of the campaign that will rule him out for at least another two months.

It means his season is going to be limited, but the Warriors have still seen plenty in him, and, after being knocked back on young gun Antonio Verhoeven, they settled for Anderson.

The former Storm back will be in the mix for minutes, although with the club signing Alofiana Khan-Pereira this year, and adding Will Warbrick to the fold next year, there is no guarantee he will get them.

Both Taine Tuaupiki and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad remain contracted to the club, while the already mentioned quartet are joined by Ali Leiataua, Haizyn Mellars and Adam Pompey as backline options for next year.

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Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has already confirmed his departure to the English Super League, while Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has a mutual option that is increasingly unlikely to be picked up.

It's understood the Broncos were keen on retaining Anderson, but needed to make the agreement to secure Barnett.

The signature of Barnett is critical for Brisbane given they lose the game's best prop Payne Haas to the South Sydney Rabbitohs at the end of the season.

“We're excited to welcome Mitch to Brisbane next year,” Broncos general manager of recruitment and pathways Simon Scanlan said.

“He's a proven performer at both club and representative level, with the leadership, professionalism and competitiveness we value at the Broncos.

“Mitch leads through his actions, and his toughness, consistency and experience will be a great addition to our squad.”