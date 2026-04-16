The Queensland Maroons took out an unlikely series victory in 2025 despite dropping the opener at home, and will now look to retain the shield in 2026.

Billy Slater wasn't afraid to make a number of big calls to his team throughout the series, with the biggest of those being to call up trainee and trialist Gehamat Shibasaki, and to axe long-term halfback and captain Daly Cherry-Evans.

The moves worked for the Maroons, picking up a narrow win in Perth, and then winning the decider with a dominant showing in Sydney in front of over 80,000 fans.

Billy Slater will have plenty of big calls to make in his 19-man squad this year, too, with options aplenty to both start and come from the extended six-man bench.

A month out from teams being named for the late May series opener, here is how we see the Queenslanders running out.

Fullback: Reece Walsh

Reece Walsh is currently injured, but that shouldn't change the fact that he is picked in the side for the Maroons.

His final eight weeks of 2025 were simply breathtaking, and there is no world where he is not considered the first choice option for Coach Slater.

Queensland aren't short on fullbacks, though.

Kalyn Ponga, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (who replaced Ponga and did a tremendous job in Game 3 last year) and the now eligible AJ Brimson are all in the mix for the number one jersey should more issues go the way of Walsh.

The Broncos star, though, is the clear choice.

Wingers: Xavier Coates and Murray Taulagi

The Maroons could go several ways with their backline, with plenty of players available to play at either centre or wing.

Xavier Coates might have missed the start of the season injured, but he is due to be back on deck in the coming weeks and is a walk-up starter for Queensland.

His height and skillset make it a non-negotiable.

While the Maroons used Valentine Holmes and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow on the other wing last year, what is clear is that Murray Taulagi only lost his spot because he was injured.

He is back under an injury cloud now, but should be fit for Game 1 and will reclaim his spot with some other form issues floating around.

Centres: Robert Toia and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

The fact that both Gehamat Shibasaki and Valentine Holmes have started the season in fairly ordinary form makes this a pretty easy selection call for coach Slater.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has to be in the side somewhere, and centre is likely the best spot.

He even spent time there for the Dolphins last year when Trai Fuller returned from injury, and while that hasn't carried over to 2026, he is the best option to terrorise the Blues outside defence.

Robert Toia also hasn't put a foot wrong to start the year at the Roosters.

After impressing on Origin debut last year at both ends of the park despite being just ten games into his NRL career at the time, he will be picked again.

Jaxon Purdue is the likely other contender for the Maroons, but is probably just behind the recognised backline starters, while AJ Brimson, who is playing centre for the Titans on a weekly basis, could also be considered.

Halves: Cameron Munster and Tom Dearden

The halves are just about the easiest decision for Billy Slater to make.

Cameron Munster is the state captain and goes straight into the number six, while Tom Dearden rose to the occasion in replacing Daly Cherry-Evans last year.

His Game 3 performance was one of the best individual games we have ever seen at Origin level.

Braydon Trindall, Jamal Fogarty, and even Tanah Boyd, given his incredible start to the season, are all in the mix, but will all miss out unless injuries strike.

Props: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Patrick Carrigan

The Queenslanders have a number of props who can play other positions around the forward pack, but with a fairly clear starter at lock, it means the best two of the rest need to be at prop.

Patrick Carrigan is seen as a future Broncos and Queensland captain, and will gain one of the starting roles despite spending the final two games of last year's series coming from the bench.

That means the out-of-form Moeaki Fotuaika misses out alongside Josh Papalii, who played the final game of the series.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui should join him in the starting prop roles, although there is a question mark around his form, with the numbers being produced on the Gold Coast not quite up to scratch.

As always, Lindsay Collins will be in the mix, and so too will Corey Horsburgh and the returning aggressor Tom Flegler, while Dolphins teammate Tom Gilbert is also under consideration.

J'maine Hopgood's injury and Josh Kerr's lack of form do mean Queensland's depth is a little skinnier than it would be ordinarily.

Hooker: Harry Grant

At hooker, Harry Grant will start, as he did last year.

With no Ben Hunt, who is out injured and otherwise probably out of contention for representative honours at this point in his career, it means Grant will need to play big minutes, although options will be provided for coverage on the bench.

If Grant does run into problems, then it's almost a certainty that Reed Mahoney would be the player to step up.

Second row: Jeremiah Nanai and Reuben Cotter

Jeremiah Nanai is Queensland's most dangerous specialist second-rower and should walk straight into the starting team, despite coming off the bench in Games 2 and 3 last year.

Kurt Capewell played the final two games of last year's series, but it's hard to see him being included again.

Nanai should be joined in the second row by Reuben Cotter, who has become something of a specialist on the edge at this level, despite playing in the middle for his club.

Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, who has started the season like a house on fire for the Dolphins, looks to be the closest challenger for a role, while the likes of Brendan Piakura, David Fifita (who is now injured), the returning Heilum Luki and Jaydn Su'A could all be considered as in the mix.

Lock: Trent Loiero

Trent Loiero was an inspired pick last year by Billy Slater, at least for Games 2 and 3 of the series, once he moved into the starting side.

He is the type of player Queensland have picked over and over again over the years.

No frills, but tackles hard, runs hard and makes very few mistakes.

His discipline at times can still be a bit of a letdown, but there is no doubt he will be picked, and there is no doubt he has to be starting.

Interchange: Kalyn Ponga, Lindsay Collins, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Tom Gilbert, Max Plath and AJ Brimson

The six-man bench may suit the Maroons more than it does the Blues, with both Kalyn Ponga and now AJ Brimson being able to fight their way into the side.

Ponga has played the 14 role before, and in the absence of Ben Hunt, will provide the Maroons great flexibility, able to shuffle into the forwards and play at the back.

Brimson, on the other hand, has been playing as a specialist centre for the Titans and combined with his ability to play in the halves, it essentially means Slater can cover every position in the side with two players.

Hooker is maybe the only one they can't, and Max Plath earns a debut to do just that while also being able to spend time at lock.

The other three positions go to specialist forwards.

Lindsay Collins is a walk-up, starter given his performances for Queensland over the years, while the return of Tom Gilbert means he slots in as well.

Kulikefu Finefeuiaki is the other, with the Dolphins' in-form second-rower earning a debut after being in the wider squad last year.

The full team

1. Reece Walsh

2. Xavier Coates

3. Robert Toia

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

5. Murray Taulagi

6. Cameron Munster

7. Tom Dearden

8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

9. Harry Grant

10. Patrick Carrigan

11. Jeremiah Nanai

12. Reuben Cotter

13. Trent Loiero

Interchange

14. Kalyn Ponga

15. Lindsay Collins

16. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

17. Tom Gilbert

18. Max Plath

19. AJ Brimson