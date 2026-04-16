Liam Knight has officially begun his return to rugby league in Australia, linking up with the Cessnock Goannas in the Newcastle Denton Engineering Cup as he looks to rebuild his playing career closer to home.

The 29-year-old forward has returned from the UK after his stint with Super League side Hull FC came to an early end, with Knight departing the club on compassionate grounds.

Knight featured 22 times for Hull across his time in England, including three appearances in the current season, after leaving the NRL following a short-lived tenure with the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2024.

His time at Belmore was limited to just two first-grade matches before moving overseas for the 2025 Super League season.

Now back on home soil, Knight's return also places him closer to his fiancée, journalist Danika Mason, who is based in Sydney.

The forward has already linked up with his new teammates, being spotted at Goannas training this week as he integrates into the local rugby league setup.

There is a chance he could be thrown into action as early as this weekend, with the Goannas' Round 2 clash emerging as a potential debut window.

Knight's arrival adds further experience to the Cessnock side, with the club also featuring former Newcastle Knights back Brayden Musgrove, ensuring he will not be the only player in the squad with top-level NRL experience.

For Knight, the move represents both a fresh start and a step back into familiar surroundings, with the focus now shifting to rebuilding momentum in the Australian game.