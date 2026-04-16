NRL Immortal Andrew Johns has made a bold claim that the Wests Tigers can go all the way this year following an outstanding start to their 2026 campaign.

The joint venture is sitting in second place on the NRL ladder, with four wins out of five games, with one loss to their credentials.

Benji Marshall has his side humming as they made light work of the equally impressive Newcastle Knights last week.

Jarome Luai will return to the halves alongside Adam Doueihi, who is in career-best form after finding his position as the chief playmaker of the Tigers' side.

It will see the electric Jock Madden revert to the bench, giving Marshall plenty of good selection headaches after seeing Madden hit elite form in the last three weeks.

Although it's the way they have gone about business on the paddock that has Johns and former rugby league legend Brad Fittler raising eyebrows on whether they are genuine contenders for the title.

Johns and Fittler spoke on Wide World of Sports Freddy and the Eighth surrounding where the Tigers' ceiling is currently at, and what great lengths they can get to in 2026.

"They're doing all the effort areas really well, they're working as a team," Fittler said.

"When I was commentating on the weekend, I was just watching, especially when the game got a little bit of fatigue in it ... [they were] coming out of trouble easy, there was no stress.

"Jock Madden was doing a great job with his kicking, they had plenty of strike everywhere, Adam Doueihi was on the left side, over on the right you had Jahream Bula, who just moves so well, and Sunia Turuva.

"... I think across the park they're just playing so much better as a team, and they've got strike, they've got points."

Johns, the eighth Immortal, has commended their ability to have a fearless attitude and credited coach Benji Marshall for having the side absolutely firing on all cylinders to start the year.

When host Danika Mason asked whether the Tigers will feature in the business end of the year, Johns declared they can still go up another gear.

Yes," Johns said on the program.

"I thought Freddy said a good thing then; they're playing without fear, they're playing with freedom, and that's the way Benji Marshall played and obviously that's the way he's coaching.

"They're backing themselves, they're playing with great movement of the ball and high energy, but they're playing without fear of making an error, and when it sticks, they're hard to beat."

The Tigers are building to something special, with sell-out crowds at Campbelltown, the fans are finally being rewarded for years of poor results.

In years gone by, the faithful have always shown up regardless, and are set to do so when they host the Brisbane Broncos this Saturday in what will be a blockbuster clash in Campbelltown.