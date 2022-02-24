Manly Sea Eagles' star Martin Taupau has revealed he has had no outside interest in a contract for 2023.

It has been previously reported the Sea Eagles won't be in a position to keep the 32-year-old Taupau beyond the end of his current deal, which expires at the end of the season.

Despite his status as the club's forward pack leader and one of the best in the game, Taupau is battling with a young emerging forward pack at Manly.

That includes new recruit Ethan Bullemor, as well as Sean Keppie, Taniela Paseka, Toafofoa Sipley and the yet to debut Sione Fainu, who is the younger brother of Manase, who is currently subject to the NRL's no-fault stand-down rule.

It has meant Taupau has reportedly had to look elsewhere for the 2023 season, and despite the barnstorming prop having claims over a spot in the team of the year last year, only to miss out to James Fisher-Harris and Payne Haas, he has told Fox Sports that there has been no interest.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone,” Taupau told the publication.

“At this time of year as a player I am focusing on the pre-season and preparing myself for the year.

“But in terms of a new contract I haven’t spoken to anyone.

“It would be great if there was any interest. If there is any interest that you would know would you pass on a message?”

Plenty of other clubs could use a player like Taupau however, chief among them the Melbourne Storm, given they have been ransacked by Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins for 2023, losing Jesse Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi and Kenneath Bromwich, while Brandon Smith has gone to the Dolphins.

Taupau's experience would prove valuable in the Victorian capital, however, other clubs closer to home in Sydney could also use Taupau, with the likes of the Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons crying out for a forward pack leader, and the South Sydney Rabbitohs also needing to replace Mark Nicholls next year.