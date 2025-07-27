A former dummy-half for the Manly Sea Eagles, Manase Fainu has revealed that he hopes to be given the opportunity to once again play in the NRL.

Incarcerated since 2023, the one-time Tongan international was once considered one of the most promising rugby league players before his career came to a halt following an off-field incident.

Eligible to be released from prison as early as 2026, the eldest of the four Fainu brothers hasn't given up hope on one day returning to the NRL field, in which he made 34 appearances for the Sea Eagles between the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

"I hope I can be given a chance to play NRL again one day. I am keeping busy and trying to keep fit with that goal in mind every day," Fainu told The Daily Telegraph in a statement released by his lawyer, Paul McGirr.

McGirr added, "Manase is the eldest boy who led the charge for them all getting into footy."

"He said to his brothers: ‘Don't worry about me – I'll be fine. Just take advantage of the opportunities that you've been given to play footy'.

"Because he is so far away up there at Clarence, Manase told them to stay away and focus on their footy because they support the family. He wants them not to worry about him.

"Manase follows the careers of his brothers closely on TV or through the newspapers. I speak to Manase, and this is what he has told me. I'm in regular contact with him and will back him."

The statement from Fainu comes after his three younger brothers, Sione, Samuela, and Latu, took to the NRL field together a few weeks ago, in which they all crossed over the line for a try.

In an exclusive interview with Zero Tackle at the start of 2025 in January, Latu Fainu revealed that Manase helped him the most through the tough time away from the field, which saw him struggle with several injuries during the 2024 campaign.

"He's helped me and all my brothers out, and there's always trust since we were young," Latu said.

"Honestly, he just tells me to keep my head down, put trust in my work and make sure that I have trust in what the stars are doing because they know what they're doing, especially with Benji.

"Benji's really helped me and my family out, so having trust in Benji really helps understand where we're going to go."