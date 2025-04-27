Currently, in his second season with the Wests Tigers, Samuela Fainu has opened up about the importance of family, which helped him achieve his goal last year of playing on the same field as his brothers, Latu and Sione Fainu.

Signed from the Manly Sea Eagles, Samuela Fainu was able to cement a regular spot in the Tigers' first-grade line-up on the edge of the field, but what most people don't realise is that he has already endured the very highs and very lows of life and rugby league despite only being 21 years old.

His highs have seen him granted the opportunity to play alongside his brothers on the NRL field and represent the U19s NSW Blues.

However, on the opposite side of the scale, he was unable to play alongside his oldest brother, Manase Fainu, who was the first member of the family to break into the NRL system and was once regarded as one of the best young players in rugby league.

That was until an off-field incident has seen him incarcerated since 2022.

Named the Tigers' Player of the Year in his first season at the club, Samuela has spoken on the importance of family, which has seen all three of his brothers - Manase, Sione and Latu - play in the NRL.

"They've been our backbone since young and they've been there ever since," Fainu said about his parents who give him and his brothers lessons on what to do better after every single match.

"I'm pretty much the boss of the family. My two brothers here, they're quiet and the loudest one's not here at the moment.

"We stick by each other. I remember he [Manase Fainu] was doing first-grade pre-season and I was ten years old and he'd be teaching me stuff that I'd learn in the NRL."

Creating a fantastic combination with Terrell May, Fonua Pola, Alex Twal and Alex Seyfarth in the forward pack, Fainu and the Wests Tigers will face the difficult task of facing the Cronulla Sharks on Sunday at Leichhardt Oval.

However, one player who won't be on the field is Fainu's younger brother, Latu, who is still recovering from injury.

It is understood that coach Benji Marshall hopes to have him available for selection in either Round 9 or 10, which will see him partner Jarome Luai in the halves.

His return will see him forge the next era of the club and play his first NRL match at his primary position of five-eighth, with Lachlan Galvin departing at the end of 2026.

"I feel sorry for him. He's been through a lot over the last few years and that's just taken a toll," Samuela added.

"He's had heaps (of injuries), mainly his hamstring as well."