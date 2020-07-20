Talk has surfaced of a potential one-year extension on Harry Grant’s Wests Tigers stint, a move which could be winner for all involved. Yes, even for the Melbourne Storm.

Much of Grant’s future lies on Cameron Smith, 37, who is currently in the midst of deciding whether to call time on his illustrious career or give himself a chance to chalk up NRL game 450 in 2021.

Grant has given his word to Melbourne, swearing he’ll return to the club at the end of 2020. However Cameron Smith re-signing could see the Tigers’ rake in reserve grade next year, with Brandon Smith entrenched in the purple #14 jersey, despite starting at prop recently.

A one-year extension on the current loan has been floated, which would see Grant return to the Storm at the end of 2021, in line with Cameron Smith’s retirement and the beginning of a war chest at Concord – with Russell Packer and Josh Reynolds off-contract.

Reynolds and Packer are on a reported $750,000 and $700,000 per year contract respectively, freeing up over $1.4 million at the end of next year between those two players alone.

With names like Cameron McInnes, Blake Ferguson, Kotoni Staggs, Kyle Flanagan, Luke Keary and Isaah Yeo headlining a long list of talent who’s contract expires next season, the Tigers have a real chance to implement some elite talent amongst what they’re building at the moment, as well as keeping Grant fit and firing in first-grade for the Storm.

The Tigers also have youngster Jake Simpkins pushing through the grades, having represented Queensland in the U18s and U16s at hooker over the past few years, though born in just 2001, has some development left before storming the NRL.

Jacob Liddle is also contracted at the Tigers until the end of next season. However, constant injuries has limited the rake to under 40 career games since his 2016 debut, leaving plenty of questions over whether he’s the man Michael Maguire will back to take over from Grant.

Where the deal would leave Paul Momirovski is an interesting one, with Addo-Carr and Vunivalu both set to depart the club at the end of this season. There’s a real chance for Momirovski to lockdown a spot in the NRL for all of 2021 at Melbourne.

There’s little doubt if either team ‘recalled’ their respective player from the other team, that would be the end of that. But this works in everyone’s favour.

Cameron Smith and Brandon Smith can work in tandem for one last season without preventing Grant’s development, giving Wests ample time to find or develop a replacement, Momirovski remains in first-grade, and there’s still a guarantee that Grant will return south.

While it all hinges on Cameron Smith’s decision, which should be announced before this year’s finals series, don’t be surprised to see a one-year extension come into focus if Smith does elect to play on in 2021.