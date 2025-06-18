The New South Wales Blues can put the 2025 State of Origin series to bed on Wednesday evening with a win at Optus Stadium, while the Queensland Maroons will be desperate to keep it alive.

Game 1 was a slow motion car crash for the Maroons, who have elected to axe captain Daly Cherry-Evans for the trip west.

It'll be over to Tom Dearden to pilot the Maroons ship, while the Blues have only made a forced change, with Mitch Barnett out out to injury and Melbourne Storm enforcer Stefano Utoikamanu into the side.

7:41pm: Wolfmother are indeed performing. Time for a bit of Joker and the Thief to get the crowd warmed up. What year is it again?

7:37pm: Looks like we do have pre-match entertainment after all. Wolfmother have just started walking out to the middle in Perth.

7:30pm: Kick-off is just over half an hour away. The rain looks to have eased again, but there is almost no doubt it's going to play a role in the game looking at the radar.

7:16pm: The rain has just started again in Perth. Umbrellas are out on the pre-game show.

7:14pm: The coin toss has been done. Queensland will kick-off.

7:05pm: The teams are in. No late changes. Both sides 1-17, with Ezra Mam and Matt Burton the 18th men.

6:46: Teams for the 8:05pm (AEST) - 6:05pm (local time) kick-off are set to be confirmed in about 20 minutes - that's an hour before kick-off. Last night, the Maroons confirmed Corey Horsburgh was remaining part of the 19-man squad while originally named 19th man Jack Howarth dropped out... Is there a niggle no one knows about?

6:34pm: It hasn't been the greatest day weather wise in Perth, and there is a chance showers will hit the contest. A strong wind is also blowing with gusts up to 25 kilometres per hour out of the north west. The temperature is currently 18 degrees.

6:30pm: Good evening and welcome to Zero Tackle's live coverage of Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series in Perth. Game 2 in Perth is about 90 minutes away, and the Blues could have the series wrapped up tonight. Scott Pryde here to take you through all the action.