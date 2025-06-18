The New South Wales Blues can put the 2025 State of Origin series to bed on Wednesday evening with a win at Optus Stadium, while the Queensland Maroons will be desperate to keep it alive.\r\n\r\nGame 1 was a slow motion car crash for the Maroons, who have elected to axe captain Daly Cherry-Evans for the trip west.\r\n\r\nIt'll be over to Tom Dearden to pilot the Maroons ship, while the Blues have only made a forced change, with Mitch Barnett out out to injury and Melbourne Storm enforcer Stefano Utoikamanu into the side.\r\n\r\nFollow below to stay up to date with all the live action from Optus Stadium on Wednesday evening as Zero Tackle covers the game live.\r\n\r\nThis page will automatically update to the most recent updates every three minutes.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7700730"]\r\n\r\nCLICK HERE TO VIEW LIVE MATCH SCORES AND STATS\r\n\r\n80': NSW 24 - QLD 26 - The Blues will have to do it in Sydney. Queensland take the win here. One last roll of the dice, but the ball is dropped, and that'll be that.\r\n\r\n79': NSW 24 - QLD 26 - The Blues have another full set. 90 seconds left as Leniu goes up the middle. Cleary to Haas and he has dropped it in the tackle. That might well be it. Queensland might just hang on!\r\n\r\nCaptain's challenge, but I promise you this was dropped. And yes, he can't take this one away.\r\n\r\n78': NSW 24 - QLD 26 - Well, the Blues shouldn't have the ball, but they do. To'o off the scrum just a metre out, then they go back across the middle. Yeo settles on play two, then it's left again, then the middle. Not much happening here. Leniu takes five, then Cleary to Luai, ball to ground, Queensland knock it down and it's six again for the Blues. 2 minutes to go.\r\n\r\n77': NSW 24 - QLD 26 - Not a great set from the Blues, but saved by a kick from Luai on the last. Ponga flies, the ball is dropped pout the back seemingly backwards. Who knows. Captains challenge.\r\n\r\nPonga and Lomax both went up for it. Seemingly backwards off Ponga. Oh no Chris Butler. He has ruled knock on.\r\n\r\n76': NSW 24 - QLD 26 - Luai swings it right with a floating ball to Lomax. He goes a no look to Crichton, and Coates sticks a hand out to knock it down.\r\n\r\n74': NSW 24 - QLD 26 - Leniu off the back fence! You love to see it. Great defence though from Queensland. This set is solid, but not much more. Queensland do the same coming back the other way and the Blues have to bring it off their own line. \r\n\r\n73': NSW 24 - QLD 26 - CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL\r\nLomax finally slots one. Two-point game. Grandstand finish.\r\n\r\n72': NSW 22 - QLD 26 - TRY BLUES, ANGUS CRICHTON\r\nAnother mistake from the Maroons, so the Blues continue to heap the pressure on. Edwards ten out, then it goes left to Luai who grubbers and it's a try! Crichton is over! He dots down, and the Blues will have a chance to win this.\r\n\r\n71': NSW 18 - QLD 26 - The Blues set to go left again. Cleary to the posts, then Martin has a go right. Still right, but a horror pass from Watson hits the ground and Lomax can't stop it from going into touch.\r\n\r\n70': NSW 18 - QLD 26 - Young takes the Blues inside the 20, then Haas pokes his nose through ten out. Right they go through Edwards, ball hits the ground and it's another six tackles.\r\n\r\n70': NSW 18 - QLD 26 - The Blues need another try, and soon. Good opportunity here, but the set is off to a shocker of a start. Left, right, but not forward. Six again gives them a chance to reset though.\r\n\r\n69': NSW 18 - QLD 26 - The Blues a solid set, then Toia puts it down cold. It's been an unhappy night for the youngster. Blues back on the attack.\r\n\r\n68': NSW 18 - QLD 26 - The Blues get away with the error though. Dearden with a forward pass on the last to Capewell, but New South Wales still have to work it out of their own end.\r\n\r\n67': NSW 18 - QLD 26 - The Blues knock it on after points. Sums up their night.\r\n\r\n66': NSW 18 - QLD 26 - CONVERSION MISSED\r\nThe Blues can't kick to save their lives here.\r\n\r\n65': NSW 18 - QLD 26 - TRY BLUES, BRIAN TO'O\r\nWe are set for an all-time classic finish here. Blues to the left, and To'o has a hat-trick! Superb spread to the left, and all of a sudden, a live decider doesn't look so certain.\r\n\r\n63': NSW 14 - QLD 26 - The Maroons pinning the Blues in their own end here. Three tackles and they make it to the ten metre line. Four goes nowhere through Mitchell, who has been quiet again, then Lomax gets to just shy of the 20. Luai kicks long and oh no! It's a dodgy, dodgy bounce, with Tabuai-Fidow dropping it! Wow.\r\n\r\n62': NSW 14 - QLD 26 - The Maroons now struggling their way out of their own end until Ponga makes a half break on the fifth. That picks them up 20 odd metres, and it's a spread on the last. Toia grubbers, and Edwards somehow stays in the field of play.\r\n\r\n61': NSW 14 - QLD 26 - The Maroons with a solid set, then Stephen Crichton involved again at theback end of the Blues set. AA good run sets up a kick from 40 out, and Ponga has to bring it back out of his own red zone.\r\n\r\n60': NSW 14 - QLD 26 - Haas with a huge run back from the restart. Almost broke straight through the line, and here come the Blues! Queensland recover quickly through the rest of this set mind you, and the kick has to come from shy of halfway.\r\n\r\n59': NSW 14 - QLD 26 CONVERSION MISSED\r\nOff the post from Lomax! Goal kicking hurting the Blues again tonight.\r\n\r\n57': NSW 14 - QLD 26 - TRY BLUES, STEPHEN CRICHTON\r\nShort drop out, but the Blues come up with it just over the plane, and they have to score here you'd think. Posession has been better this half, but still few and far between. Rain hammering down, but they shuffle right and Stephen Crichton!\r\n\r\nHe has barely touched the ball tonight, but just breaks straight through non-existent defence to score.\r\n\r\n56': NSW 10 - QLD 26 - Another repeat set for the Blues coming up. Good kick from Cleary, great chase.\r\n\r\n55': NSW 10 - QLD 26 - Another strong set from Queensland, and the Blues will have to work it out of their own end. Cleary ends this set with a bomb from halfway, Lomax takes it, throws it backwards and now it's a penalty for the Maroons.\r\n\r\nLooks like a high shot from Hudson Young? Captain's challenge called in. The challenge is for Lomax being tackled in the air apparently, which the Blues reckon happened. Coates had no eyes for the ball and absolutely does that.\r\n\r\nPenalty Blues.\r\n\r\n53': NSW 10 - QLD 26 - The Blues with a seven-tackle set, and they certainly need to make the most of it. They aren't though against a Maroon wall, led by Carrigan, Cotter and Grant among others. Only at halfway on the fourth before Haas does manage to poke his nose through. Cleary kicks under pressure, goes high and Tabuai-Fidow takes it well.\r\n\r\n52': NSW 10 - QLD 26 - Queensland with a full set from ten out. Carrigan up the middle, then it's Tino with a crack at the line. Loiero getting involved as well, then it's left for Ponga who takes on the line. Munster kicks through but that's awful. It goes dead.\r\n\r\n51': NSW 10 - QLD 26 - Bit of a stoppage as Robson gets his head taped up.\r\n\r\n51': NSW 10 - QLD 26 - Queensland with another chance to score here and they could just about put the ball away. Fa'asuamaleaui back out there, the ball is pushed out and the ball comes out the back by the looks of it, is picked up, then it's a penalty for the Maroons. Messy.\r\n\r\n50': NSW 10 - QLD 26 - The Blues outside backs really ripping in here, but Queensland return serve with their defence, and oh deary me. Luai had one earlier in the game, and now it's Cleary putting a kick out on the full.\r\n\r\n49': NSW 10 - QLD 26 - Queensland get it back to halfway, Munster kicks into the breeze and Lomax does well under enormous pressure.\r\n\r\n48': NSW 10 - QLD 26 - A good set for the Blues, highlighted by a run from Robson, and the Maroons will have to bring it off their own line.\r\n\r\n47': NSW 10 - QLD 26 - CONVERSION MISSED\r\nLomax no good from the wing.\r\n\r\n46': NSW 10 - QLD 26 - TRY BLUES, BRIAN TO'O\r\nAnd the Blues are over! They immediately make the most of the penalty, swing it to the left and To'o crashes over in the corner. Are the Blues alive?\r\n\r\n45': NSW 6 - QLD 26 - A penalty for the Blues! Short drop out, and Ponga was offside off the touch in the air from Tabuai-Fidow.\r\n\r\n45': NSW 6 - QLD 26 - Right, here come the Blues, and they need points in a hurry. Inside 20 they go, then Cleary chips a tackle early to force a drop out.\r\n\r\n44': NSW 6 - QLD 26 - This smoke from the fireworks still hasn't cleared by the way - bit of a mistake letting those off.\r\n\r\n43': NSW 6 - QLD 26 - The Maroons with a mistake here through Capewell on halfway. Blues with a chance to go onto the attack.\r\n\r\n42': NSW 6 - QLD 26 - Oh my days. It's another penalty for Queensland. The Blues discipline is either the worst of all-time, or... Well, you know the other side of the argument. Blues had a solid set, the kick goes high from Cleary, the ball pin balls and Queensland somehow win a penalty for Luai being offside.\r\n\r\n41': NSW 6 - QLD 26 - Queensland with the first set of the second half through a haze of smoke that hasn't cleared from the fireworks. Dearden kicks long from just shy of halfway, and the Blues, who barely touched the footy in the second part of the first half, bring it back through Edwards.\r\n\r\n41': NSW 6 - QLD 26 - Blues to kick off. \r\n\r\n40': NSW 6 - QLD 26 - Well, it's still raining here as the teams come back for the second half. The Blues will need to be perfect in the second 40. Hard against an 8-0 penalty count mind you...\r\n\r\nHALFTIME: NSW 6 - QLD 26\r\nThe Maroons up huge at the break. They have dominated every aspect of the game, and we are surely heading for a live decider in Sydney.\r\n\r\n40': NSW 6 - QLD 26 - The Blues look for a two-point field goal in the final play of the half, it's wide, and that'll be that.\r\n\r\n40': NSW 6 - QLD 26 - Munster with a bomb from halfway. It's allowed to bounce, the ball pinballs, Mann offloads, Ponga short side to Toia, they go backwards to about 15 behind halfway, then Capewell drops it, Crichton kicks ahead, is taken out off the ball and who knows what has happened there.\r\n\r\n39': NSW 6 - QLD 26 - Trent Loiero has passed his HIA.\r\n\r\n38': NSW 6 - QLD 26 - CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL\r\nHolmes slots another.\r\n\r\n37': NSW 6 - QLD 24 TRY QUEENSALND, KURT CAPEWELL\r\nThat penalty count gets worse. 7-0. Queensland on the attack again and they could all but put the game to bed here. Munster with a good offload and Ponga poked his nose through on the fourth. And they will score. Left again, an offload into the path of Capewell from Mann, and he crashes over.\r\n\r\n36': NSW 6 - QLD 20 - The Blues were desperate for points, and they find them here. Cleary runs to the line, dummies, bounces off Kalyn Ponga and around Kurt Mann to score.\r\n\r\nBunker call in though. Cleary has run straight into the path cleared by Utoikamanu, who obstructs Carrigan. No try. Queensland penalty.\r\n\r\n35': NSW 6 - QLD 20 - The Blues need points before halftime, and they do get a set restart on halfway to help the cause right here. The Blues get a bit of luck here though with a grubber ruled to have been played at by Tabuai-Fidow before going out.\r\n\r\n34': NSW 6 - QLD 20 - Queensland pinned in this set after points. They have to kick well out of their own end and To'o is back to within 15 of halfway.\r\n\r\n33': NSW 6 - QLD 20 - CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL\r\nHolmes slots it, and the Maroons are up 14. Blues have barely touched the ball in the last 15 minutes. Penalty count 6-0.\r\n\r\n31': NSW 6 - QLD 18 - TRY QUEENSLAND, CAMERON MUNSTER\r\nQueensland over again. Harry Grant dynamic out of dummy half this time, he finds Munster and he crashes over in the pouring rain.\r\n\r\n30': NSW 6 - QLD 14 - Loiero with a Category 2 concussion, so he will have the test in the rooms. Meanwhile, Queensland have dropped the ball. No, no they haven't. The Blues were offside. I'm no conspiracy theorist, but Klein is sure finding a lot wrong with the Blues here.\r\n\r\n29': NSW 6 - QLD 14 - PENALTY GOAL QUEENSLAND\r\nHolmes slots it from right in front. Loiero off for a HIA. Kurt Mann onto the park, and Ezra Mam on standby if Loiero gets ruled out.\r\n\r\n28': NSW 6 - QLD 12 - Now we have time off. Lomax brought it back, on the ground and he has elbowed Loiero in the head trying to get out of a tackle. That looks very intentional.\r\n\r\nIt's a penalty to Queensland and on report, but no sin bin. Queensland to take the shot at penalty goal. Blues look rattled.\r\n\r\n28': NSW 6 - QLD 12 - Well, this isn't one for the purists, but it has been action packed. Munster with an early kick this time looking for a 40\/20, but doesn't quite get the bounce. Edwards brings it back.\r\n\r\n27': NSW 6 - QLD 12 - Utoikamanu with a monster run into Harry Grant there for his first involvement, and the Blues make it back to halfway this time. They spill it though and Cleary kicks under pressure from halfway. It's high and shallow. Lomax comes up with it, finds Crichton and he kicks into open territory with Tabuai-Fidow cleaning up.\r\n\r\n26': NSW 6 - QLD 12 - Mitchell with an enormous play for the Blues. Queensland kick to the corner on the last, it gets batted back and then they had all sorts of numbers on the right. Toia can't take it cleanly though and Mitchell manages to dive onto it. Desperation from the Blues.\r\n\r\n25': NSW 6 - QLD 12 - The Blues working it away through their backs, but going absolutely nowhere here. Queensland have never won in Perth, but have turned up to play tonight as Mitchell again kicks long out of his own 30. Ponga collects.\r\n\r\nLeniu about to come into the contest.\r\n\r\n24': NSW 6 - QLD 12 - Carrigan into the game now as Queensland push onto the attack on the back of that penalty. Dearden with a dangerous dummy and go on the fifth, then they go short side through Grant on the last, Toia a grubber and Edwards hangs on, but is tackled a metre out.\r\n\r\n23': NSW 6 - QLD 12 - Well, you've seen that let go before. High shot penalised, and then there is more push and shove between the two teams. This game is threatening to spill over, and Klein is calling both captains out for a chat now. Blokes aren't far away from having a seat here.\r\n\r\n22': NSW 6 - QLD 12 - This game is fast becoming a diabolical mess. Fotuaika drops it after points, Haas drops it on Tackle 2, then there is a bit more push and shove away from the footy.\r\n\r\nAnd clear to see why. Luai with a bit of a grab around the eyes of Munster. Dumb, dumb play. Penalty Queensland.\r\n\r\n20': NSW 6 - QLD 12 - CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL\r\nHolmes slots it from the same spot again, and Queensland shoot out to a strong lead.\r\n\r\n19': NSW 6 - QLD 10 - TRY QUEENSLAND, HAMISO TABUAI-FIDOW\r\n Queensland back on the attack. Capewell almost through on the left, then a crossfield kick on the last and the HAMMER CAN FLY! He leaps above To'o, grabs it out of the air and dots down to hand the Maroons the lead. A wonderful kick from Dearden.\r\n\r\n18': NSW 6 - QLD 6 - The Blues now looking to simply complete a set as they come out of their own end. Over halfway on four, then to the left and Martin drops it cold. A huge collision between Martin and Holmes there.\r\n\r\nThis game is a sloppy mess just at the moment.\r\n\r\n17': NSW 6 - QLD 6 - The Blues error won't come to anything major though. Fa'asuamaleaui drops it for Queensland. This weather is going to play games tonight.\r\n\r\n16': NSW 6 - QLD 6 - And now the Blues drop the ball coming out of trouble. Dylan Edwards overran a pass, interfered with it and there is a dropped ball on the ground here from Martin.\r\n\r\n15': NSW 6 - QLD 6 - Rain teeming down now in Perth. Queensland with a strong set after points and Grant kicks out in the corner to make the Blues bring it out of their own end.\r\n\r\n14': NSW 6 - QLD 6 - CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL\r\nValentine Holmes locks it up.\r\n\r\n13': NSW 6 - QLD 4 - TRY QUEENSLAND, HAMISO-TABUAI-FIDOW\r\nFotuaika up main street, then Queensland have a go left. Capewell can't get through, and neither can Fa'asuamaleaui on the next. Halfway through the count again as Dearden hits Toia who finds Tabuai-Fidow and he is over in the corner!\r\n\r\nJust a massive weight of possession there.\r\n\r\n12': NSW 6 - QLD 0 - Queensland with a huge amount of possession here, and they must score. It's what they have struggled with in recent Origins. They go left, then right, and have used half the set... Another set restart though.\r\n\r\n11': NSW 6 - QLD 0 - Queensland with another penalty, and then a set restart right in front.\r\n\r\n11': NSW 6 - QLD 0 - Queensland win a penalty out of their own end. Chance to go on the attack here.\r\n\r\n11': NSW 6 - QLD 0 - Andrew Johns making an ineresting point of commentary here... Two long kicks for the Blues, neither of them from Cleary who has a compression bandage on his leg. He is also not goal kicking, although that is after Game 1s disaster.\r\n\r\n10': NSW 6 - QLD 0 - The Maroons aim up in defence here, and Mitchell does the kicking out of his own 40 this time.\r\n\r\n10': NSW 6 - QLD 0 - Well, it hasn't been an ideal start for either team, but the Maroons are going to have to do it the hard way yet again here.\r\n\r\n9': NSW 6 - QLD 0 - CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL\r\nLomax takes over the kicking for the Blues, and slots the first off the post.\r\n\r\n8': NSW 4 - QLD 0 - TRY BLUES, BRIAN TO'O\r\nAnd the Blues are in! They swing it to the left, and the weight of possession does get them. Luai a grubber in behind, Crichton toes it ahead and To'o touches down in the corner.\r\n\r\nThe Maroons early ambush comes to nothing, and the Blues hit the front early.\r\n\r\n7': NSW 0 - QLD 0 - Now the Maroons turn it over. No. It's a penalty. Then there is a bit of push and shove in back play. Liam Martin involved. Surprise, surprise. Captains challenge over the call of penalty as well.\r\n\r\nKlein ruled it a strip from Cleary on Fa'asuamaleaui... And this will be overruled. Cleary was just making a tackle there.\r\n\r\n6': NSW 0 - QLD 0 - The Blues looking to score through a weight of possession here. They centre it up through King on the second, but again, they aren't throwing a whole lot at the Maroons. Looks like Game 1 all over again as Crichton and Yeo have a go, then they go right and Crichton puts it down cold.\r\n\r\n5': NSW 0 - QLD 0 - The Blues with a full set ten out from the scrum. Almost give it up off an awful Luai pass, but hang onto it. Martin a few out on the right, and he gets six again, so the Blues will have a fresh crack at them after showing not much there.\r\n\r\n3': NSW 0 - QLD 0 - A better set here for the Blues with seven tackles, although that's probably not a surprise to anyone. Up to halfway they come, and there could easily have been a ruck infringement call there, but non coming from referee Klein. Haas to 30 out on the last, Cleary the bomb and Lomax chases. Ponga was under it, but appears to have lost it in the air.\r\n\r\nAnd he has. Lomax just competing for the ball there.\r\n\r\n2': NSW 0 - QLD 0 - So, Queensland with the first opportunity after the kick out on the full. Dearden held five out on the last, then a Munster grubber, but it is way too long. Blues seven-tackle set.\r\n\r\n1': NSW 0 - QLD 0 - Away we go. Haas has the first run of the game for the Blues, but after all the fan fare, there wasn't much to it. The Blues forwards getting in work early before Fa'asuamaleaui rattles Martin. The Blues will have to kick from inside their 40 through Luai. It's out on the full!\r\n\r\nThe ambush is on.\r\n\r\n0': NSW 0 - QLD 0 - Queensland to kick-off.\r\n\r\n8:07pm: Right. Here we go. Game 2. A couple of minutes late, as usual.\r\n\r\n8:04pm: Welcome to Country, National Anthem, and then go time!\r\n\r\n8:03pm: And now the Maroons. Sounds like the crowd is in favour of the Blues.\r\n\r\n8:02pm: Blues out first. Looks like the crowd has still packed in despite the weather.\r\n\r\n8:01pm: It's still raining here. The teams are about to make their way onto Optus Stadium.\r\n\r\n7:51pm: The rain is hammering down now in Perth.\r\n\r\n7:47pm: Well, have to say, Wolfmother may not have been an inspired choice. The build up continues, kick-off around the corner!\r\n\r\n7:41pm: Wolfmother are indeed performing. Time for a bit of Joker and the Thief to get the crowd warmed up. What year is it again?\r\n\r\n7:37pm: Looks like we do have pre-match entertainment after all. Wolfmother have just started walking out to the middle in Perth.\r\n\r\n7:30pm: Kick-off is just over half an hour away. The rain looks to have eased again, but there is almost no doubt it's going to play a role in the game looking at the radar.\r\n\r\n7:16pm: The rain has just started again in Perth. Umbrellas are out on the pre-game show.\r\n\r\n7:14pm: The coin toss has been done. Queensland will kick-off.\r\n\r\n7:09pm: Make sure you're ready for Game 2 with our quick guides.\r\n\r\n\r\n\tHow to watch Origin 2\r\n\tHow to listen to Origin 2\r\n\tThe complete history of Origin at neutral venues\r\n\tCrystal ball predictions\r\n\r\n\r\n7:05pm: The teams are in. No late changes. Both sides 1-17, with Ezra Mam and Matt Burton the 18th men.\r\n\r\n6:46: Teams for the 8:05pm (AEST) - 6:05pm (local time) kick-off are set to be confirmed in about 20 minutes - that's an hour before kick-off. Last night, the Maroons confirmed Corey Horsburgh was remaining part of the 19-man squad while originally named 19th man Jack Howarth dropped out... Is there a niggle no one knows about? \r\n\r\n6:40pm: While we wait for kick-off, you can check out Game 1 as it happened in our live blog from that match, or our player ratings for New South Wales and Queensland from Game 1.\r\n\r\n6:34pm: It hasn't been the greatest day weather wise in Perth, and there is a chance showers will hit the contest. A strong wind is also blowing with gusts up to 25 kilometres per hour out of the north west. The temperature is currently 18 degrees. \r\n\r\n6:30pm: Good evening and welcome to Zero Tackle's live coverage of Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series in Perth. Game 2 in Perth is about 90 minutes away, and the Blues could have the series wrapped up tonight. Scott Pryde here to take you through all the action.