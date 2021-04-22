In the aftermath of decimating the mammoth Lucas Browne on Wednesday night, former NRL star Paul Gallen is shifting focus towards boxing’s next big thing.

Gallen disposed of Browne just under two minutes into the first round in Wollongong, with many pundits calling it one of Australia’s shock results in boxing, given Browne was Australia’s first WBA Heavyweight champion.

SEE ALSO: Reynolds and Moses no-brainer signings

The former NSW Origin skipper, now unbeaten in 11 fights, has his sights set on 22-year-old boxing ace Justis Huni, per The Courier Mail.

Huni was scheduled to fight Browne in July just before he ventures off to the Tokyo Olympics in July to chase gold for Australia, but Wednesday’s result puts that in doubt.

Gallen told the media after his win that he’d relish the challenge of taking on someone like Huni, who has worked on his craft from the very beginning.

“I’ve said I’m a prize fighter… I’ve got no contract anymore so I’ll see what comes up,” Gallen said.

“Guys like Huni have been doing it since they were kids, it’s like a six-year-old footy player playing first grade.

#GallenBrowne yet another excellent ppv broadcast by Mainevent TV and No Limit boxing 🥊. I think Gallen v Justis Huni #GallenHuni should be next. pic.twitter.com/FRnlt5P7Da — oldmate bigj (@OldmateBigJ) April 21, 2021

“I know I’m a good athlete and I can adapt to anything… it’s about providing for my family and having fights that are entertaining for the public, and that’s what I’m here to do.

“I’m happy to have another fight this year, I don’t know who, don’t know what, but we will wait and see.”

Huni, who sits at a record of three knockouts in as many fights, also welcomed the challenge of Gallen, hinting that there could be a series of fights on the cards in the future.

“I’m glad there are some boxers out there calling me out now,” he said.

“It’s a Queensland-New South Wales thing, if I win the first fight, you could definitely have a rematch. It would be awesome, it would be like State of Origin.

“He’s very tough, he’s pretty ring fit, Skill-wise, I don’t think he comes close to me. Just his toughness and his fitness, that’s pretty much what he’s got going for him.

“That’s what has won him his fights, his fuel tank. He just keeps going and he’s always on your chest.”