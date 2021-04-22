The value of an organising and game smart half is unquestionable in modern day rugby league. Having one on the books also capable of playing the current game situation and what lies before them is an added bonus.

There are few halves in the competition who do so consistently, yet South Sydney’s Adam Reynolds and Parramatta’s Mitchell Moses are in an elite group when it comes to those men given free rein by their coaches to play a more spontaneous and ad-lib style when they see fit.

The granting of such license and their successful execution in those moments makes them two of the most valuable players in the game. As a result, both will sign considerable new deals in the near future, with Moses keen to remain with the Eels and the club apparently hoping to keep him, despite rumours around exactly where he and Reynolds will end up in 2022.

Should the Eels half not take up the one year option for next season that exists on his current contract, Parramatta and Moses’ management will then enter negotiations over a potentially longer stay for the 26-year-old. Moses is rumoured to be looking for something a little more secure in his next deal and should the Eels not be thinking exactly the same they would be foolish.

Eels fans would be well within their rights to spit the proverbial dummy should the club not prioritise the signing of Moses, despite the fact that it’s strong squad is causing some salary cap pressure with other players also weighing up their contract options and the potential earnings elsewhere.

Just as foolish as any lack of desperation to re-sign Moses, has been South Sydney’s refusal to comply with Reynolds’ request for a two or three year deal, leaving the 30-year-old determined to stick to his word and depart the club should it not eventuate.

The Bunnies appear certain they have what is needed in the halves in a post-Reynolds era, despite the fact that a majority of NRL coaches would sacrifice an arm and a leg to have the 211 game veteran on their books.

It appears to be a dangerous game Souths are playing and one that opens a rare window of opportunity for a club in desperate search of a man to control things in the centre of the field.

Rather curiously, both halves have been linked with the Brisbane Broncos. With Tom Dearden a wanted man, it is possible Brisbane will be on the hunt for a playmaker ASAP, considering their weaknesses in that area during recent seasons.

Throw in what could become the worst kept secret in rugby league, when Wayne Bennett arrives at Red Hill for day one training in 2022, and a Reynolds’ move north grows in likelihood, especially considering his successful working relationship with his current coach.

Much has been made of Reynolds’ young family and his apparent preference to remain in Sydney for reasons of stability, hence Cronulla-Sutherland have now loomed into contention as a potential suitor after Chad Townsend’s move to North Queensland.

Where the cards will eventually fall is all a bit of a mystery. Moses remaining an Eel is a likely scenario, yet Reynolds’ destiny appears impossible to predict at this point in time.

The quality of both men in question assures there will be considerable effort and funds thrown at them in the coming months in an effort to lure them elsewhere. Juggling the numbers will be key for those involved, with both players deserving of commanding the highest of salaries; a fact that makes Souths’ stubbornness in refusing to offer the long serving Reynolds what he requested all the more astonishing.

The successful bidders will gain themselves a gun half, a match winner and a player capable of steering their club to a premiership in the short term. Should Parramatta join the Bunnies in allowing such a player to slip through their fingers, they could both end up with egg on their faces.