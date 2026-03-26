The Manly Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters are expected to kick-off on time at Brookvale.\n\nThe power was knocked out less than an hour and a half before kick-off after what was described as the "worst storm ever" swept through the venue.\n\nPower was returned approximately 50 minutes before kick-off, with Fox Sports' Lara Pitt suggesting the only remaining issues were the pools of water on the field and the lightning moving beyond the mandatory ten-kilometre radius away from the stadium before the players are due to start their warm ups.\n\nOfficials were confident both issues would get the green light to enable an 8pm kick-off at what will still be a sodden 4 Pines Park.\n\nEarlier\nDaly Cherry-Evans' return to Brookvale Oval with the Sydney Roosters for the Round 4 Thursday night clash against the Sydney Roosters could be in jepoardy.\n\nA major afternoon storm has rolled through Sydney's Northern Beaches, and while other areas of the city have been impacted, it has knocked the power out in Manly.\n\nAt the time of writing - just under 90 minutes out from kick-off - the venue is without floodlights, advertising boards or the ability to safely facilitate fans in and out, while broadcasters and NRL officials are also impacted.\n\nThe lightning storm which is still passing through the area will also make it impossible for the teams and match officials to warm up or access the venue, while heavy rain could yet cause issues to the playing surface at a venue which has constantly been in talks over potential upgrades.\n\nZero Tackle's founder Matt Clements has told us it's "more lightning than he has ever seen" and journalists at the venue have confirmed it is among the worst conditions they have experienced.\n\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/MartinJGabor\/status\/2037068694115975596 \n\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/Danny_Weidler\/status\/2037070690558554188\n\n\nKick-off is scheduled for 8pm (AEDT), but is currently no guarantee of taking place on time or at all.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396323"]\n\nMore to come...