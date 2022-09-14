Latrell Mitchell has been one of the NRL's most decisive figures since his 2016 debut for the Sydney Roosters, damned if he does and damned if he doesn't.

Finally, the South Sydney Rabbitohs' fullback is starting to take advantage of it.

Especially since his highly-publicised move from Bondi to Redfern, the two-time premiership-winner has been plastered over newspaper's back pages like a paid advertisement, each week people find a new avenue to attack the superstar.

Kind of defeats the point of wearing the Beanie if you cover up the logo for fashion purposes... pic.twitter.com/5tbaCLQ6wG — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) July 2, 2022

Mitchell summed it up best in his post-game interview with Fox Sports following their 30-14 win over the Roosters at Allianz Stadium.

"I've been knocked down ten times and I've gotten back up eleven."

While post-Philadelphia trip, people raved about his new physique and mindset towards the game, but they overlooked his new greatest asset, his super power - he doesn't care.

Mitchell appears to have stopped caring about the media's interpretation of his actions, and instead focused on himself, his game and his family.

The opinions of those outside your circle only really affect you when you start giving those opinions weight. So why accept criticism from someone you'd never go to for advice?

Mitchell was again a key talking point on NRL360, Paul Kent and Paul Crawley attempting to slam the custodian after being accused of milking penalties during that elimination final.

"You let him talk long enough, he beats himself with his own argument," Kent said on the program.

"He started today's press conference talking about how he doesn't lay down for penalties, and by the end he's talking about if the Bunker is there and the Bunker can get involved, then the Bunker will get involved.

"He beats himself."

Crawley echoed the same sentiment.

"He contradicts himself nearly every time he opens his mouth.

"Unless you sit there and shake your head and nod in agreement, you're one of the haters."

The aspect that they're all forgetting? Mitchell doesn't care if he contradicts himself.

A year or two ago, if he was attacked the same way on the program, he would've taken to his Instagram story to vent frustrations, let those from the outside world get under his skin and bite back.

Mitchell instead left a cheeky remark on Fox Sport's Instagram page when they posted a snippet from the segment.

"I live in Crawley's head rent free."

Sticks and stones will break my bones but NRL360 will never hurt me.

After missing last year's Grand Final due to suspension, Mitchell had to take a long, hard look at not just at his playing style, but his mental approach to the outside noise around him.

Could you take the vitriol or public questioning on a daily basis as a 25 year-old?

Mitchell was labelled a 'thug' following the Joseph Manu incident, a poorly-timed, reckless, try-saving tackle spinning into a media frenzy claiming that the fullback intentionally broke Manu's face.

Could you handle those accusations from strangers in public in your mid-20s?

Last weekend's elimination victory over his former club may have celebrated his first finals game since the 2019 Grand Final, but there was something bigger on display.

Twelve months ago, if there was seven sin-binnings in a Rabbitohs match, you could bet your life that Mitchell would have been one or two of them.

Instead, while everyone lost their mind, Mitchell kept his, scoring a crucial try while the Roosters had a 13-on-11 advantage, kicked five-from-five conversions, he was level-headed while others attempted to take their rival's heads off.

It's the evolution of one of the more naturally gifted footballers in the NRL today.

There's no point pegging stones when Latrell has already moved out of that glass house. The constant criticism is now just there for the everyday fan to absorb, because it isn't getting through Mitchell's skin anymore.

Latrell, Trell Mit, Trell Milk, the Taree Ferrari, you can call the custodian whatever you like.

The only thing his mind is on is defeating the Cronulla Sharks, and brick by brick, piece by piece, week by week, avenge the moments that got the better of him in the past, and start showing the 'haters' as Crawley calls them, what they've been missing out on all these years.

Allianz Stadium will be rocking on Saturday night, and not because of the boos and jeers coming from Cronulla fans, but because Trell Mit is in the house, bounce.