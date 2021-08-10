The finals are approaching, and plenty of big names are standing up at the right end of the season. Here is our team of the week for Round 21 in the NRL.

1. Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs

Recorded two try-assists in South Sydney's big victory over Parramatta.

LATRELL MITCHELL
Fullback
Rabbitohs
ROUND 21 STATS
2
Try Assists
3
Tackle Breaks
125
All Run Metres

2. Josh Mansour (South Sydney Rabbitohs

Still not convinced Penrith made the right call by cutting Mansour lose in favour of Charlie Staines. Scored two tries for Souths over the weekend and also contributed 254 running metres.

JOSH MANSOUR
Wing
Rabbitohs
ROUND 21 STATS
2
Tries
254
All Run Metres
7
Tackles Made

3. Justin Olam (Melbourne Storm)

Scored a double for Melbourne during their blockbuster matchup with the Manly Sea Eagles.

JUSTIN OLAM
Centre
Storm
ROUND 21 STATS
2
Tries
1
Line Breaks
143
All Run Metres

4. Brian Kelly (Gold Coast Titans

Scored two tries and prevented another with a great defensive effort.

BRIAN KELLY
Centre
Titans
ROUND 21 STATS
2
Tries
1
Line Breaks
134
All Run Metres

5. Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles

Was on the wrong side of the scoreboard but produced a sublime performance, scoring two tries and converting three goals.

REUBEN GARRICK
Wing
Sea Eagles
ROUND 21 STATS
2
Tries
131
All Run Metres
5
Tackles Made

6. Matt Burton (Penrith Panthers

Led the Panthers to victory over the Sydney Roosters, scoring two tries and converting four goals.

MATT BURTON
Five-Eighth
Panthers
ROUND 21 STATS
2
Tries
339
Kick Metres
3
Line Breaks

7. Toby Sexton (Gold Coast Titans

His strong kicking game was on display over the weekend, kicked a 40/20, forced two drop-outs and set up a try.

TOBY SEXTON
Halfback
Titans
ROUND 21 STATS
1
Try Assists
278
Kick Metres

8. Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors

Ran for over 220 metres with the ball and completed 19 tackles in the Warriors 2-point victory over Cronulla.

ADDIN FONUA-BLAKE
Prop
Warriors
ROUND 21 STATS
222
All Run Metres
2
Tackle Breaks
2
Offloads

9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm

Set up a try, recorded two offloads, didn't miss a single tackle and ran for over 130 metres out of dummy-half.

HARRY GRANT
Interchange
Storm
ROUND 21 STATS
131
All Run Metres
18
Tackles Made
1
Try Assists

10. Daniel Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

Ran for over 200 metres with ball-in-hand and completed 25 tackles.

DANIEL SAIFITI
Prop
Knights
ROUND 21 STATS
206
All Run Metres
1
Tackle Breaks
1
Offloads

11. Luciano Leilua (Wests Tigers

Scored a try, broke a mammoth 11 tackle attempts and contributed 132 running metres.

LUCIANO LEILUA
Second-Row
Wests Tigers
ROUND 21 STATS
26
Tackles Made
1
Tries
11
Tackle Breaks

12. Josh Curran (New Zealand Warriors

Ran for 156 metres, completed 42 tackles, recorded four offloads and a try assist.

JOSH CURRAN
Second-Row
Warriors
ROUND 21 STATS
42
Tackles Made
6
Tackle Breaks
1
Try Assists

13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers

A big inclusion for Penrith this week, having missed the previous round against the Melbourne Storm in which he was greatly missed. Completed 42 tackles and contributed 133 running metres.

ISAAH YEO
Lock
Panthers
ROUND 21 STATS
42
Tackles Made
1
Tackle Breaks
133
All Run Metres

Interchange:

14. Mitch Barnett (Newcastle Knights

15. Will Kennedy (Cronulla Sharks

16. Mitchell Pearce (Newcastle Knights

17. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm

 