The finals are approaching, and plenty of big names are standing up at the right end of the season. Here is our team of the week for Round 21 in the NRL.
1. Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Recorded two try-assists in South Sydney's big victory over Parramatta.
Fullback
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
2. Josh Mansour (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Still not convinced Penrith made the right call by cutting Mansour lose in favour of Charlie Staines. Scored two tries for Souths over the weekend and also contributed 254 running metres.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
3. Justin Olam (Melbourne Storm)
Scored a double for Melbourne during their blockbuster matchup with the Manly Sea Eagles.
Centre
Tries
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
4. Brian Kelly (Gold Coast Titans)
Scored two tries and prevented another with a great defensive effort.
Centre
Tries
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
5. Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles)
Was on the wrong side of the scoreboard but produced a sublime performance, scoring two tries and converting three goals.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
6. Matt Burton (Penrith Panthers)
Led the Panthers to victory over the Sydney Roosters, scoring two tries and converting four goals.
Five-Eighth
Tries
Kick Metres
Line Breaks
7. Toby Sexton (Gold Coast Titans)
His strong kicking game was on display over the weekend, kicked a 40/20, forced two drop-outs and set up a try.
Halfback
Try Assists
Kick Metres
8. Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors)
Ran for over 220 metres with the ball and completed 19 tackles in the Warriors 2-point victory over Cronulla.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Offloads
9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)
Set up a try, recorded two offloads, didn't miss a single tackle and ran for over 130 metres out of dummy-half.
Interchange
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Try Assists
10. Daniel Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)
Ran for over 200 metres with ball-in-hand and completed 25 tackles.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Offloads
11. Luciano Leilua (Wests Tigers)
Scored a try, broke a mammoth 11 tackle attempts and contributed 132 running metres.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
12. Josh Curran (New Zealand Warriors)
Ran for 156 metres, completed 42 tackles, recorded four offloads and a try assist.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
Try Assists
13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)
A big inclusion for Penrith this week, having missed the previous round against the Melbourne Storm in which he was greatly missed. Completed 42 tackles and contributed 133 running metres.
Lock
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Interchange:
14. Mitch Barnett (Newcastle Knights)
15. Will Kennedy (Cronulla Sharks)
16. Mitchell Pearce (Newcastle Knights)
17. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)