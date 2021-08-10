The finals are approaching, and plenty of big names are standing up at the right end of the season. Here is our team of the week for Round 21 in the NRL.

1. Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Recorded two try-assists in South Sydney's big victory over Parramatta.

LATRELL MITCHELL

Fullback Rabbitohs ROUND 21 STATS 2

Try Assists 3

Tackle Breaks 125

All Run Metres

2. Josh Mansour (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Still not convinced Penrith made the right call by cutting Mansour lose in favour of Charlie Staines. Scored two tries for Souths over the weekend and also contributed 254 running metres.

JOSH MANSOUR

Wing Rabbitohs ROUND 21 STATS 2

Tries 254

All Run Metres 7

Tackles Made

3. Justin Olam (Melbourne Storm)

Scored a double for Melbourne during their blockbuster matchup with the Manly Sea Eagles.

JUSTIN OLAM

Centre Storm ROUND 21 STATS 2

Tries 1

Line Breaks 143

All Run Metres

4. Brian Kelly (Gold Coast Titans)

Scored two tries and prevented another with a great defensive effort.

BRIAN KELLY

Centre Titans ROUND 21 STATS 2

Tries 1

Line Breaks 134

All Run Metres

5. Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles)

Was on the wrong side of the scoreboard but produced a sublime performance, scoring two tries and converting three goals.

REUBEN GARRICK

Wing Sea Eagles ROUND 21 STATS 2

Tries 131

All Run Metres 5

Tackles Made

6. Matt Burton (Penrith Panthers)

Led the Panthers to victory over the Sydney Roosters, scoring two tries and converting four goals.

MATT BURTON

Five-Eighth Panthers ROUND 21 STATS 2

Tries 339

Kick Metres 3

Line Breaks

7. Toby Sexton (Gold Coast Titans)

His strong kicking game was on display over the weekend, kicked a 40/20, forced two drop-outs and set up a try.

TOBY SEXTON

Halfback Titans ROUND 21 STATS 1

Try Assists 278

Kick Metres

8. Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors)

Ran for over 220 metres with the ball and completed 19 tackles in the Warriors 2-point victory over Cronulla.

ADDIN FONUA-BLAKE

Prop Warriors ROUND 21 STATS 222

All Run Metres 2

Tackle Breaks 2

Offloads

9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

Set up a try, recorded two offloads, didn't miss a single tackle and ran for over 130 metres out of dummy-half.

HARRY GRANT

Interchange Storm ROUND 21 STATS 131

All Run Metres 18

Tackles Made 1

Try Assists

10. Daniel Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

Ran for over 200 metres with ball-in-hand and completed 25 tackles.

DANIEL SAIFITI

Prop Knights ROUND 21 STATS 206

All Run Metres 1

Tackle Breaks 1

Offloads

11. Luciano Leilua (Wests Tigers)

Scored a try, broke a mammoth 11 tackle attempts and contributed 132 running metres.

LUCIANO LEILUA

Second-Row Wests Tigers ROUND 21 STATS 26

Tackles Made 1

Tries 11

Tackle Breaks

12. Josh Curran (New Zealand Warriors)

Ran for 156 metres, completed 42 tackles, recorded four offloads and a try assist.

JOSH CURRAN

Second-Row Warriors ROUND 21 STATS 42

Tackles Made 6

Tackle Breaks 1

Try Assists

13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

A big inclusion for Penrith this week, having missed the previous round against the Melbourne Storm in which he was greatly missed. Completed 42 tackles and contributed 133 running metres.

ISAAH YEO

Lock Panthers ROUND 21 STATS 42

Tackles Made 1

Tackle Breaks 133

All Run Metres

Interchange:

14. Mitch Barnett (Newcastle Knights)

15. Will Kennedy (Cronulla Sharks)

16. Mitchell Pearce (Newcastle Knights)

17. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)