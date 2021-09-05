The Newcastle Knights have locked in Jayden Brailey on a new long-term deal.

Brailey's new three-year contract will see him remain in Newcastle until at least the end of 2024, with the club confirming the news on Sunday morning.

The 25-year-old dummy half, who switched from the Cronulla Sharks to the Hunter ahead of the 2020 season has been a consistent force in Newcastle this season.

Following his 69 games for the Sharks, Brailey has played in 24 games at the Knights, limited to just two last season after an ACL injury.

Despite that, he has bounced back in fine fashion this year, being named as co-captain of the club and playing in 22 of the 24 games. He holds a record with more wins than losses in the Knights' system when playing, and has crossed for three tries and assisted another four this season.

More impressively, he has gone past 1000 tackles, and will play a pivotal role in the finals campaign to come for Adam O'Brien's men, who will play the Parramatta Eels in an elimination final next weekend in Rockhampton.

RYAN MATTERSON

Second-row Eels 2021 SEASON AVG 33.4

Tackles Made 0.3

Tries 1.3

Tackle Breaks

Brailey said he was happy to extend his stay in the Hunter.

“It’s a massive honour for me to extend here at the Club and I’m really excited to see what the next couple of years will bring,” Brailey said.

“I feel like I’ve played my best football here, which is a credit to the staff and players around me.

“I’m really grateful to the Club for having me on until 2025 and I’d love to repay their faith with some success on the field.”

The news of Brailey's re-signing follows confirmation Chris Randall is currently speaking to the club about a new deal which would move him into the top 30 for the first time.

Randall is seen as Brailey's backup option, but also spends time playing at lock and, in a pinch, the halves.