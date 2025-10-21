After months of speculation surrounding his future, Melbourne Storm playmaker Jonah Pezet has reportedly made a decision on which club he will be playing at heading into the 2026 NRL season and beyond.\n\nRegarded as a future star of the game alongside Isaiya Katoa and Lachlan Galvin, Pezet has been touted as the successor of the Storm's halves, but he still sits behind QLD Maroons skipper Cameron Munster and 2024 Dally M Medal winner Jahrome Hughes.\n\nAlthough he re-signed with the club less than 12 months ago, running until the end of 2029, he is technically uncontracted at the moment due to a clause in his contract that allows him to make a move to another team if Hughes's contract was extended, which it was in July.\n\nLinked with at least eight different teams, after enacting his get-out clause, Pezet has finally decided on his future, which will see him sign with two different clubs in a one-of-a-kind historic deal.\n\nAccording to News Corp, the Storm youngster is set to sign with the Parramatta Eels on a one-year contract in 2026 before making the switch to the Brisbane Broncos for the 2027 season, which will see him take over the No.7 jersey following the retirement of Adam Reynolds.\n\nRELATED: SIX potential landing spots for Jonah Pezet\n\nIt is understood that the Gold Coast Titans, Newcastle Knights and St George Illawarra Dragons were all interested in the youngster in the past but have since exited the race.\n\nMeanwhile, the Canberra Raiders have also held talks with him, but have seemed to back off their interest in him in recent weeks, while the North Queensland Cowboys have missed out on landing their man.\n\n"I'll say this, the one's that have been reported - Parramatta, Cowboys and Melbourne - are right," Pezet's manager Braith Anasta said less than a week ago on the BSU Podcast.\n\n"But there's someone else that you'll probably find out in the next few days that could surprise a few people."