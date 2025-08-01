Jonah Pezet seems something of a guarantee to leave the Melbourne Storm.

Exactly when that plays out, to whom, and how those discussions happen remain to be seen, but Jahrome Hughes' re-signing has made things crystal clear.

Unless, by some miracle, the Melbourne Storm actually allow Cameron Munster to negotiate when the Perth Bears come knocking, Pezet will not be at the Storm long-term.

He is contracted through to the end of 2029, but there is a clause in his deal that says he is a free agent the moment Hughes put pen to paper on his own contract extension, which now runs all the way out to 2030.

There is no doubt that Pezet, an ex-junior State of Origin player, will have plenty of interest in his services too.

Quality halves are hard to find around the competition, much less ones who could ultimately lead your club for the next decade.

Whether it's 2026 or 2027, here are the options when it comes to clubs who will - or, at the very least, should - make a play for the young gun.