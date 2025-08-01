Jonah Pezet seems something of a guarantee to leave the Melbourne Storm.
Exactly when that plays out, to whom, and how those discussions happen remain to be seen, but Jahrome Hughes' re-signing has made things crystal clear.
Unless, by some miracle, the Melbourne Storm actually allow Cameron Munster to negotiate when the Perth Bears come knocking, Pezet will not be at the Storm long-term.
He is contracted through to the end of 2029, but there is a clause in his deal that says he is a free agent the moment Hughes put pen to paper on his own contract extension, which now runs all the way out to 2030.
There is no doubt that Pezet, an ex-junior State of Origin player, will have plenty of interest in his services too.
Quality halves are hard to find around the competition, much less ones who could ultimately lead your club for the next decade.
Whether it's 2026 or 2027, here are the options when it comes to clubs who will - or, at the very least, should - make a play for the young gun.
6. St George Illawarra Dragons
The Dragons should be the most likely option to secure Pezet, particularly if he leaves Melbourne before the start of next year.
Unfortunately, for Dragons fans, should is the operative word.
His manager, Braith Anasta, made his feelings clear this week regarding the way Lachlan Ilias has been treated at the club, particularly being stuck behind Kyle Flanagan this year.
That's not to say it won't happen with the Dragons, even since signing Daniel Atkinson, confirming they are still on the lookout for a halfback, but it seems at long odds for now.
You'd go as far as to say it would probably take a clause around first-grade selection, or Kyle Flanagan's departure from the club, to make it happen.
Otherwise, it'd be the right match for Pezet. The Dragons have been competitive, but are lacking match management and awareness, having lost nine games by eight points or less this year.
Newcastle already has a conga-line of halves, and a coach who has been unable to decide between them.
Pezet should avoid going there unless the coach and half the halves have been axed.
The cows have plenty of origin players, so a decent halves pairing could transform them. They have got one – now all they need is the other.
Perth – unless they are throwing in frequent flyer points as an under-the-counter bonus, and unless he loves seeing planes from the inside – I think Mr Pezet ought to ignore them.