Former NRL star and current Wigan Warriors second rower John Bateman has emphatically slammed rumours he is set for a return to Australia.

Speculation has been growing in recent days that the 27-year-old Bradford native was sizing up a return down under due to his partner being homesick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bateman's partner was born in Canberra and the pair met during Bateman's two-year stint with the Canberra Raiders where he played in a grand final and was named Dally M second rower of the year in 2019.

The current Wigan star took to Twitter to deny the claims outright though.

"Just a quick message to address rumours about my future at Wigan." Bateman wrote.

"Firstly my girlfriend... not wife @amy is not one bit home sick and she has in face been living the best life ever by being on holiday for the last 4 months. So let me assure you she's not home sick if anything she's absolutely loving England.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Also, I assure I'm 100% committed to being at @wigan and my life back home with my family and friends.

"I can't wait to get stuck into the back end of the season with the lads."

Just to set a couple of stories straight 😘 pic.twitter.com/aDQ8YKqjnd — John Bateman (@johnbateman1) September 1, 2021

It had been said a number of clubs were already showing interest in Bateman following the reports, including the struggling Wests Tigers.

That followed initial reports from The Australian's Brent Read that "it would be one to keep an eye on."

“There is a bit of mail there are a couple of NRL clubs circling John Bateman, just keeping an eye on things, potentially with a view to bring him back to the NRL,” Read told Triple M Radio over the weekend.

“It’s one to keep an eye on over the off-season.”

Bateman has been a key cog for Wigan this season, with the club currently sitting fourth on the English Super League table behind the Catalans Dragons, St Helens Saints and Warrington Wolves, although they have played more games than any other team with the finals approaching.