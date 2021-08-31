CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - JULY 20: John Bateman of the Raiders thanks the fans after the round 18 NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Wests Tigers at GIO Stadium on July 20, 2019 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Former Raider John Bateman is reportedly eyeing a southern hemisphere comeback only a year after sensationally leaving the nation's capital club.

Bateman, 27, departed Ricky Stuart's side following 34-appearances in lime green across two-seasons and spent last year with his previous club, Wigan.

With the 20-time international's Australian partner supposedly suffering from homesickness, journalist Dean Ritchie has reported that an NRL return could be on the cards for next season.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Big Sport BreakfastRitchie stated that the Bradford-born back-rower is is likely to draw interest from a raft of suitors.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 25: John Bateman of England scores a try during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup Semi Final match between Tonga and England at Mt Smart Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

“It was a whisper over the weekend and now it’s become the talk of a number of clubs,” The Daily Telegraph scribe said.

“There’s no offer yet, but he’s over there in England playing for Wigan at the moment.

“He’s married to an Australian and there’s a suggestion she’d like to come home.

Despite plenty to play out in terms of contractual semantics, Ritchie did state that a plan for Bateman to recommence his career at Concord rather than Canberra could come to fruition.

“It’s in an embryonic stage, and clubs are monitoring it. I certainly think given we don’t know what price he’ll put on himself," he continued.

“If he comes back with a bit of value there would be clubs jumping at him.

“I think the Tigers would look at him as he’s the player they need and obviously Michael Maguire’s link to Wigan.”

 

 