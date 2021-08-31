Former Raider John Bateman is reportedly eyeing a southern hemisphere comeback only a year after sensationally leaving the nation's capital club.

Bateman, 27, departed Ricky Stuart's side following 34-appearances in lime green across two-seasons and spent last year with his previous club, Wigan.

With the 20-time international's Australian partner supposedly suffering from homesickness, journalist Dean Ritchie has reported that an NRL return could be on the cards for next season.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Big Sport Breakfast, Ritchie stated that the Bradford-born back-rower is is likely to draw interest from a raft of suitors.

“It was a whisper over the weekend and now it’s become the talk of a number of clubs,” The Daily Telegraph scribe said.

“There’s no offer yet, but he’s over there in England playing for Wigan at the moment.

“He’s married to an Australian and there’s a suggestion she’d like to come home.

Despite plenty to play out in terms of contractual semantics, Ritchie did state that a plan for Bateman to recommence his career at Concord rather than Canberra could come to fruition.

“It’s in an embryonic stage, and clubs are monitoring it. I certainly think given we don’t know what price he’ll put on himself," he continued.

“If he comes back with a bit of value there would be clubs jumping at him.

“I think the Tigers would look at him as he’s the player they need and obviously Michael Maguire’s link to Wigan.”