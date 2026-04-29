The Brisbane Broncos welcome back two superstars, Reece Walsh and Patrick Carrigan, for a blockbuster clash against the Sydney Roosters on Saturday.

Carrigan will return from suspension to bolster the Broncos' engine room, which has been in dominant form despite missing troops.

According to the Courier Mail, Walsh got through Tuesday's training session well and visited a surgeon on Wednesday morning to determine if the cheekbone fracture will hold up in this weekend's clash.

The publication is also revealing that they cleared him to return if he can get through the captain's run, the session before game day.

If he gets through unscathed on Friday, he will travel to Sydney to return in the Broncos fullback jersey.

It is an incredible turnaround as Walsh was expected to be out for six weeks.

It has been a horror injury run for the Broncos, with further news that Corey Jensen will reportedly miss three months of action after suffering a pulmonary embolism.

Since the Broncos' big three in Walsh, Adam Reynolds and Ben Hunt were injured in the Gold Coast Titans fixture four weeks ago, they have only lost one match since.

It is a testament to their squad depth and next-man-up mentality, who have done a tremendous job while also suffering injuries and suspensions elsewhere in that time, including Payne Haas.

It sets up a fiery clash between James Tedesco, who has been in incredible form, and Walsh if he can return from injury.

With Origin selection in three weeks, both players will be looking to showcase their skills on Saturday at Moore Park.

Michael Maguire's title defence season may have gotten off to a poor start, but the premiers are building momentum as more of their stars return from injury.

They are set for a massive backend of the season when all the troops are back on deck.