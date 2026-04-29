Cronulla Sharks skipper Cameron McInnes has admitted that his time in the Shire is most-likely coming to an end.

The battle-hardened veteran is without a contract in 2027, with McInnes revealing to ESPN that a decision will be made within the next few weeks on where his future will lie.

"Hopefully in the next few weeks we'll get [a new deal] sorted," McInnes told the publication.

"All I know is I'm keen to keep playing for a while longer."

Given the solid trajectory of Jesse Colquhoun, who replaced him when he went down with his ACL injury at the backend of last year, McInnes is wary that the club may want to look in another direction.

"Oh, I'd love to stay here, but I'm also aware of all circumstances with the club," McIness said.

Colquhoun inked a four-year extension in the offseason to stay a Shark after a tough run of injuries to start his career.

"[His growth] is probably why it's hard for me to get a contract here," he laughed.

"There's an old saying... 'if you don't give your spot up, they can never sign someone in your place.'"