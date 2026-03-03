The South Sydney Rabbitohs are facing an anxious wait on the fitness of forward Jai Arrow after a series of investigations into a lingering shoulder issue returned inconclusive results.

Arrow has undergone extensive medical testing over the past four to six weeks as the club attempted to pinpoint the cause of ongoing discomfort in his shoulder.

However, the results have failed to provide definitive answers.

In a further step toward clarity Arrow met with a specialist on Tuesday, with a plan now in place to manage the issue conservatively.

The experienced forward will undergo a targeted course of treatment over the next four to six weeks in a bid to allow the nerves in his shoulder to settle.

Arrow is scheduled to return to the specialist in six weeks for a follow-up review, where the Rabbitohs are expected to gain a clearer understanding of his recovery timeline.

It is, at this stage, at what point Arrow may be back on the field.

Dolphins forward Thomas Flegler, who has been named to make his return in Round 1, has just missed almost two full seasons with nerve damage in his shoulder.