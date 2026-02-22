South Sydney star Jai Arrow is facing a potentially lengthy period on the sidelines after sustaining a serious shoulder.

The representative forward, a key figure in the Rabbitohs' pack, was not selected to play against Manly in the Pre-Season challenge.

The Rabbitohs released a statement regarding the injury toll of the club, highlighting Jai Arrow's news.

Arrow has been sent for further medical investigations to assess the severity and long-term impact of the injury, and at this stage, there is no confirmed timeline for his return to the field.

The club will now monitor his progress closely, with the medical team assessing the best course of treatment to ensure he can return safely.

Fans and the club will be hoping Arrow's recovery progresses swiftly, even with the uncertainty on the severity of the shoulder injury.

Alex Johnston and Adam Elliott are expected to play in Round one of this season.