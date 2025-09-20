One of eight players who were farewelled by the Gold Coast Titans at their end-of-season awards night, Jacob Alick-Wiencke is reportedly close to signing with a new team for the 2026 season.

A ten-time international for Papua New Guinea, Alick-Wiencke was farewelled by the Titans after playing 19 matches for them over the past three seasons, eight of which came during the 2025 campaign.

Spending the majority of his tenure in the QLD Cup, he is still managed to be a regular for the Kumuls on the international stage and could now link up with teammates Edwin Ipape and Lachlan Lam at club level.

Currently without a contract for next season, Alick-Wiencke is set to join the Leigh Leopards in the Super League, with the Adrian Lam-coached side closing in on signing him, per All Out Rugby League.

This comes after former Manly Sea Eagles forward Ben Condon failed a medical after agreeing to join the club.

It isn't the first time the forward has been linked with the Super League competition, having previously been close to signing with Hull FC ahead of the 2024 season before being extended by the Titans.

"I think he's probably one of the classiest players in the world at the moment," Alick-Wiencke told Zero Tackle in 2024 about Lachlan Lam who could soon become his club teammate.

"Probably a bit biased in that sense but I love Lammy [Lachlan Lam]. He's a great fella off the field and absolutely killing it on the field.

"I think any NRL club would be lucky to have him and he's just in that sort of sweet spot...so any NRL club should be on the lookout for him."