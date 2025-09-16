The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed eight players will depart the club at the end of 2025.\r\n\r\nWhile contracts run until the end of October, six players uncontracted into next year will join two previously announced departures.\r\n\r\nKieran Foran, who is retiring, and Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui, who is moving to the Catalans Dragons, will be joined by props Jacob Alick-Wiencke and Ben Liyou, second-rower Ryan Foran, outside back Harley Smith-Shields, hooker Sean Mullany and half Thomas Weaver.\r\n\r\nThe only player who remains uncontracted officially is outside back Tony Francis, although reports suggest he has inked a new deal with the club.\r\n\r\nWeaver may be the biggest surprise of the group.\r\n\r\nThe talented half has been unable to break into first-grade permanently, but the former junior New South Wales player has plenty of potential and could pick up a deal elsewhere.\r\n\r\nSmith-Shields has been unable to break through since moving from the Canberra Raiders, struggling to put together any stretch of form or time without injury, while Mullany and Alick were also on the fringes of first-grade.\r\n\r\nForan and Liyou complete the list with neither player having debuted in first grade as yet.\r\n\r\nTitans CEO Steve Mitchell expressed his thanks to the group.\r\n\r\n"On behalf of the club, I'd like to acknowledge and thank these eight men for their service to the Gold Coast Titans over their respective years," he said.\r\n\r\n"They have all made a contribution across our entire organisation during their tenure and will always form part of our history as Titans.\r\n\r\n"I'd like to wish them and their families the very best of luck in their future endeavours, and they will always be welcome as part of our past players' family."\r\n\r\nThe Titans will hold their awards night on Tuesday.