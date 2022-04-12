Queensland Maroons and Melbourne Storm Legend Cameron Smith has shared his thoughts on the Cameron Munster contract negotiation with the Dolphins and Storm both in the mix for his signature.

With Munster coming off contract at Melbourne at the end of 2023, the Dolphins, NRL's newest club, have circled his name as their marquee signing to begin their NRL journey, while it was also reported last week that the Canterbury Bulldogs have thrown their hat in the ring.

Already signing Felise Kaufusi, Kenneath Bromwich and brother Jessie Bromwich for their inaugural season in 2023, Munster would feel right at home in his Queensland surrounded by plenty of former Storm teammates.

It has been widely reported that the value of contract negotiations is wildly differing between the two clubs, with the Storm in the $750,000 per season range, while the Dolphins are reported as wanting to throw at least a million dollars per season the way of the star.

On 100% Footy, former Cronulla Sharks and NSW Blues rival Paul Gallen questioned Cameron Smith on what he would do if he was in Munster's position.

"If there's a $500,000 difference, I would be tempted to go," Smith said.

"That's the simplest way to answer that.

"What we're hearing is that he will be offered $750,000-$800,000 from the Storm the Melbourne Storm, and we're hearing $1.2 million tossed out from the Dolphins.

"That's a fair bit of cash not to take up."

The Storm recently re-signed Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant on big money amid Munster's negotiation, with the club seemingly suggesting the way of the future will be the duo, as well as Ryan Papenhuyzen, who re-signed on big money late last year.

The prospect of returning home to star for a brand new franchise under Wayne Bennett would be appealing for Munster, and when combined with a huge pay gap, the prospect of him playing for the Dolphins looks more likely by the second.