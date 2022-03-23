The Melbourne Storm have reportedly all but locked up Harry Grant and Jahrome Hughes on eye-watering mega deals.

Grant, Hughes and Cameron Munster all come off-contract at the end of next season, with the Storm reportedly prepared to outlay around $2.6 million per year to keep the trio beyond the end of 2023.

The Dolphins, among other clubs, were all set to throw their hat in the ring if any made it to November 1 without a new deal, but in the case of Grant and Hughes, that now appears exceptionally unlikely.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Hughes and Grant are both in the final stages of negotiation before signing to a deal, and while the Storm previously reportedly had today as a deadline for contracts to be signed, that, like in the case of Craig Bellamy's decision on whether he will stay on as coach in 2023, has been reportedly extended.

It's understood Grant's deal will be worth somewhere around the $1 million per season mark and take him through to the end of the 2026 season in what will be a three-year extension, while Hughes will receive a monster upgrade as well.

He is expected to sign for around $900,000 per season, with an extension to take him through to the end of the 2028 season in Victoria, likely meaning he will finish his career with the men in purple.

It's understood the Dolphins had increase their original offer to Grant, but even that wasn't enough to tempt him into leaving the successful Storm outfit.

Both contracts could be finalised in a matter of days, while Munster's is believed to be a little further off being completed.

Chairman Matt Trip told the publication the players should want to stay.

“I don’t know how much of a threat the Dolphins are,” he said.

“I’ve heard they are chasing Jahrome and Harry and that’s their prerogative, they can do what they have to do.

“I would like to think the guys have built something special here at the Storm and would like to stay together.”