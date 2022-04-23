Storm star Jahrome Hughes has detailed just how close he came to trading Melbourne for Auckland last year.

Hughes, who has turned down two waves of rival interest in the past two years, had been tabled a lucrative offer from the Warriors in 2021 following the shock announcement of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's departure to rugby.

The fullback's exit opened over $1 million in salary space for Nathan Brown to utilise, with Hughes' services seen as an ideal area to place their new financial freedom.

Hughes eventually opted to re-sign with the Storm on a new deal that would tie him to the Victorian club until the end of the 2023 season, with the option for another term to be added on.

12 months on from that decision Hughes made another call on his future, inking a new contract until the end of 2026 to deny further interest from rivals.

The Kiwi international joined Harry Grant and Xavier Coates in recently re-signing, looking to secure further premiership success under master coach Craig Bellamy.

Reflecting on his initial decision to remain down under, Hughes told the NZ Herald he was "pretty close" to leaving for the Warriors.

"It was a bit of a process," Hughes said.

"That was the first big contract that got passed my way. It took a while to figure out what I really wanted to do and I was pretty close to going to the Warriors.

"It was a new challenge, that made me want to try it. But it sort of all came down to where I was happy and I was super happy here.

"I had just come off the 2020 premiership and just started playing regular first grade and that contract was way bigger than I had ever got offered.

"So it was silly not to consider my options.

"The money was a bit different but money wasn't everything in my decision. Although I was really close to probably going, I was happy here, with the players we had, the coaching staff and what direction they wanted to go and I ended up staying."

Hughes will line up against the Warriors in the traditional ANZAC Day match on Monday in what will be his 89th game in purple.