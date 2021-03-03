Melbourne Storm star Jahrome Hughes has officially re-signed with the club until the end of the 2024 season.

The storm confirmed the gun halfback’s new deal in a statement on Wednesday night.

“Having Jahrome re-sign with us today is a real boost for Storm as we head into the new season,” Storm football boss Frank Ponissi told melbournestorm.com.au.

“His switch from fullback to halfback has proved to be an outstanding success and we expect there is still plenty of improvement ahead of him.

“We have also included Jahrome in our Emerging Leadership group in the past two seasons which is another indication of how highly regarded he is here at Storm.”

MORE TO COME.