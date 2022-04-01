Just as the Harry Grant domino fell, the Storm had a few more to push over before the day was through.

With the news of Grant's signature being inked only in the atmosphere for a few hours, the Melbourne Storm have confirmed the re-signing of superstars Jahrome Hughes and Xavier Coates.

Hughes, whose management team was reportedly in the final stages of getting a deal done just as Grant's signing was announced, will remain with the club until at least the end of the 2026 season, while Coates, who joined the Storm this off-season on a two-year deal, will also be tied to the Melbourne club until the end of 2026.

The phone call you’ve been waiting for 🔒🔒🔒 pic.twitter.com/1phPNgAWwk — Melbourne Storm (@storm) April 1, 2022

All eyes will now be on the retention of superstar five-eighth Cameron Munster.

Munster, who's been the expected party to take a pay cut amongst those involved in the re-signing frenzy, is on the outer now, and teams will be chomping at the bit to lure the premiership-winning five-eighth away from Melbourne.

Contracted until the end of 2023, Munster, who's currently on $1 million a year, will be able to talk to rival clubs as of November 1.