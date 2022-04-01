The Dolphins will continue to chase their tails in Redcliffe, as the Melbourne Storm have secured another piece of their spine long-term, agreeing to a four-year extension with QueenslandMaroons hooker Harry Grant.

Grant has been earmarked as the future Storm number nine following fellow Melbourne hooker Brandon Smith's decision to join the Roosters in 2023.

Within the past few weeks though, discussions between Grant's management and Melbourne brass had picked up, with both sides hoping to get a deal done before the November 1 deadline.

According to James Hooper of Fox Sports, Melbourne has retained the gun hooker until the end of the 2026 season, with the deal expected to deliver Grant almost $1 million a year.

Grant's signature sees an important domino fall for the Storm, with Melbourne now having secured their long-term fullback, Ryan Papenhuyzen, and hooker for the future.

The Storm will now turn all their attention to adding another strong piece to their spine in halfback Jahrome Hughes.

According to Hooper, Hughes' management is currently in the process of trying to finalise a deal with the powerhouse.

With a sizable portion of the Storm's salary cap now consumed, the ambiguity surrounding Cam Munster's contractual status beyond 2023 has continued to grow.