Expansions within any league typically come with their fair share of controversy, with many fans and pundits often concerned with the dilution of the talent pool.

Whether this has become more notable or less since the announcement of the NRL's 17th club - The Dolphins - in late 2021, discussions surrounding the overall impact of another 30 positions needing to be filled within a league are always going to be contentious.

Thus far, the Dolphins' acquisition of talent has only greatly affected one club - the Melbourne Storm.

From the Storm, Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett has poached both Jesse and Kenneath Bromwich, as well as Felise Kaufusi.

Other than Bellemy's bunch, the new team have mainly stuck to young risers, cross-code jumpers, veterans and stalwarts, with the acquisition of a marquee man looming.

However, NRL legend and Cronulla Sharks great Paul Gallen has spoken out about the negative impacts the expansion club is having and will continue to have on the league as a whole.

"I've said it for years, and years and years I've written columns about it - there is not enough playing talent in this NRL competition to have another team," Gallen said on 2GB's Wide World of Sports radio.

"The Bulldogs are ordinary, they're last. Newcastle aren't going any good, Canberra aren't going any good ... you've got to find 35 players in the squad these days.

"They've got to find an extra 35 players for this team next year. In my opinion, it's only going to dilute the talent we have. Therefore I think it brings back the quality of the matches.

"I know the more games we have on TV, the more money there is in the game ... the quality of the game is going to drop a little bit.

"Does that bring fans to the games? I don't know."

Coupled with the likelihood of diluting the talent pool within the game, Gallen believes that the rise in competition for players' signatures will also lead to a significant rise in pay packets for players who otherwise wouldn't demand the market they're currently getting.

"I look back at the Super League. Players went from [earning] $50,000 [per year] to over $200,000 and $300,000 overnight," Gallen said.

"I look at pay packets these days of players who are dead set worth $50,000 to $100,000, they're getting $300,000 and $400,000 a year. It's like Super League again.

"To find another 35 players going forward next year, mate, some of these blokes are licking their lips because they're not that good. I'm telling you, I don't think they're that good.

"I do think it's going to dilute the talent."