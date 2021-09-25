The NRL’s best player for 2021 will be crowned on Monday, September 27 at the Dally M awards night. This is Zero Tackle’s guide to live streaming the event onlineor watching it on TV.

The event is scheduled to start at 7:30pm (AEST) and, after the contenders for the award, as well as try and tackle of the year, were revealed last Monday, the winner of the Dally M, as well as the team, coach and rookie of the year, will all be revealed on Monday.

What is the Dally M Medal?

The Dally M Medal is the event which crowns the best player throughout the course of the season.

After each game, a panel of experts vote on the best three players, assigning three points to the number one, two points to the number two and one point to the number three player on the field.

Those votes are then recorded across the course of the season, with the winner being the player who records the most votes.

This year, the awards format was broken up into two nights, with Night 1 confirming the contenders and counting votes until the end of Round 19, while Night 2 will count the remaining rounds and announce the remaining awards, including coach, captain, rookie and team of the year.

Who are the favourites?

In counting the votes until the end of Round 19, the NRL also announced the five contenders for this year's award, being Nathan Cleary, Tom Trbojevic, Cody Walker, Daly Cherry-Evans and James Tedesco.

The full leaderboard at the end of Round 19 is as follows:

1. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers) - 24 votes

2. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles) - 23 votes

3. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand Warriors) - 21 votes

4. Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons) - 18 votes

5. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs) - 17 votes*

5. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles) - 17 votes

5. James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers) - 17 votes

5. Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm) - 15 votes

9. Clint Gutherson (Parramatta Eels) - 16 votes

10. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters) - 15 votes

How to watch the Dally M Medal on TV

The "made for TV" event will be broadcast live on Fox Sports through Fox League, Channel 502 from 7:30pm (AEST) on Monday evening. It is scheduled to last for an hour.

The event will be broadcast live into all states and territories through Fox Sports, however, you will need to have an active Foxtel subscription to watch the event.

How to live stream the Dally M Medal

To live stream the event, you'll need to use one of the methods to access Fox Sports. Live streams will also start from 7:30pm (AEST).

Kayo Sports and the Foxtel App are the methods available, with both able to be used on desktop or mobile devices.

You can also keep it locked to Zero Tackle on Monday evening where we will be covering all the news and winners as they are announced.