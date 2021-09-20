Brisbane Broncos' winger Xavier Coates has won the tackle of the year award at Night 1 of the Dally M Awards ceremony.

The tackle came during a Round 15 clash between the Broncos and the Rabbitohs, a match the Broncos would go on to lose 46 points to nil.

The performance might have been something of a shambles for the Brisbane outfit, with Coates only making seven runs for 33 metres and missing two other tackles, but his long-range chase down effort on Dane Gagai was something special.

Taking an intercept on his own ten-metre line, Gagai took off in the other direction with a significant headstart on all the Broncos' defenders.

Instead of giving up though, Coates was able to mow down Gagai over the course of 100 metres, with the Rabbitohs' centre ignoring an option in Alex Johnston who was with him in support.

Gagai would set sail for the corner, however, about five metres from the line, Coates was able to catch the Newcastle-bound centre and not only complete a tackle, but drag him into touch.

What made the chase more impressive from Coates was having to weave between other Rabbitohs' players desperately trying to offer support to Gagai.

The fan-voted award sees Coates take out tackle of the year before he joins the Melbourne Storm next year, a club which is notorious for improving defence of all players.

Coates has often struggled in defence, and working under Craig Bellamy could allow him to unlock all of the untapped potential which he seemingly has after being dropped at the back end of the season by Brisbane mentor Kevin Walters.