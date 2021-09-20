The NRL have confirmed the five coaches in the running to be named coach of the year.

A difficult season on the road has made life tough for all players and coaches, but the NRL have pulled no punches or surprises with their nominees, the top five teams all have their coaches represented in the list.

Nominations for coach of the year

Craig Bellamy (Melbourne Storm)

Ivan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

Wayne Bennett (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Trent Robinson (Sydney Roosters)

Des Hasler (Manly Sea Eagles)

While the Melbourne Storm took out the minor premiership, putting together record after record, Bellamy isn't a sure thing to win the overall award for coach of the year.

It's a gong Bellamy has won on five previous occasions, in 2006, 2007, 2011, 2017 and 2019.

The favourite in many punters' eyes will be Roosters coach Trent Robinson.

Robinson won the award previously in a Roosters' premiership season being 2013, however, has guided his team to a fifth-place finish despite a devastating injury toll.

It's an injury toll which is widely thought would be enough to cripple nearly any other club, however, Robinson's Roosters have outperformed expectations week after week.

Ivan Cleary won the award last year and could be in the picture once again, however, Penrith's drop off in the second half of the season may have him at the back of the pack.

Des Hasler has had Manly outperform expectations, particularly after their slow start, while Bennett's Rabbitohs finished third.

Brad Arthur is the highest-finishing coach to be ignored on the nominations list.

The coach of the year will be confirmed next Monday evening, alongside the rookie and captain of the year, and the Dally M Medal winner on Night 2 of the awards ceremony.