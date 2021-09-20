MUDGEE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 17: Tom Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles scores a try during the round six NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Gold Coast Titans at Glen Willow Sporting Complex, on April 17, 2021, in Mudgee, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Manly Sea Eagles' star fullback Tom Trbojevic, who has also broken point-scoring records this season, has claimed the NRL try of the year award.

The try came in the Sea Eagles' Round 25 beatdown of the North Queensland Cowboys, a game they would win 46 points to 18.

The final minute of the game was seemingly going to fizzle out into nothing after a Cowboys kick ended up sitting in the Manly in-goal, however, even with a top-four spot secured and bigger fish to fry in less than seven days time, Reuben Garrick and his Manly teammates had other ideas.

Tip-toeing along the dead ball line, Garrick would then re-enter the field of play and beat three defenders before setting sail for the sideline. He linked up with Daly Cherry-Evans on halfway who then took off in space.

Cherry-Evans would beat Coen Hess, then grubber back on the inside for Tom Trbojevic who completed a stunning hat-trick.

GOSFORD, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 09: Daly Cherry-Evans celebrates his field goal and the win with team mates during the round five NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Manly Sea Eagles at Central Coast Stadium, on April 09, 2021, in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Fox Sports commentator Andrew Voss described the try as "from another universe" as Trbojevic planted the ball over the line to complete the drubbing.

It was Trbojevic's fifth hat-trick of the season.

Incredibly, the Sea Eagles had looked to be struggling earlier in the game, before Trbojevic and brother Jake put the foot down to motor away from a battling North Queensland Cowboys outfit.

Trbojevic scoring try o the year is just another string to bow of a phenomenal season, one which is seemingly likely to end with him picking up the top gong in the game despite playing just 15 matches.

 