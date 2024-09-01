Round 26 is in the books, and that means there are just eight games remaining in the 2024 NRL regular season.

Some years, the final round can be all a bit of hot air, but that isn't the case this year, with genuine shootouts all weekend for positioning on the table, and eighth spot not locked up until the final siren sounds on Sunday afternoon in Newcastle.

As it stands, the NRL ladder - which is updated live on Zero Tackle with every score - can be found HERE.

Here is what to expect across the final round.

Suncorp Stadium BRI MEL

What it means for the Brisbane Broncos

Current ladder position: 12th

The Broncos are out of finals contention with their own loss and a number of results working against them this weekend. With a win over the Storm, they could potentiall go as high as tenth spot, but can't finish below 12th.

Best finish: 10th

Worst finish: 12th

What it means for the Melbourne Storm

Current ladder position: 1st

Absolutely nothing. The Storm are first and won't be going anywhere whether they win or lose. They have won the minor premiership and will look to enter the finals on a high note.

Best finish: 1st

Worst finish: 1st

Campbelltown WST PAR

What it means for the Wests Tigers

Current ladder position: 17th

The Tigers, coming off a bye, will hinge whether they avoid a third straight wooden spoon on winning this game against the Eels in what is a genuine spoon bowl. They are well short on for and against, but equal on points. Unless there is a 73-point for and against turnaround however, the Tigers can not go higher than 16th spot. Mathemtically though, it's possible.

Best finish: 15th

Worst finish: 17th

What it means for the Parramatta Eels

Current ladder position: 16th

A win in Spoonbowl will enable the Eels to finish ahead of the Tigers and off the bottom of the table. There is a solid chance that, with a win, they could also jump the South Sydney Rabbitohs and wind up in 15th spot at the end of the season, with a for and against difference between the clubs of just nine points heading into Round 27.

Best finish: 15th

Worst finish: 17th

Accor Stadium SOU SYD

What it means for the South Sydney Rabbitohs

Current ladder position: 15th

The Rabbitohs are out of danger when it comes to the wooden spoon. They sit in 15th spot on the table and can not be jumped by both the Eels and Tigers who play each other in Round 27.

The Rabbitohs could yet jump the Gold Coast Titans with a win over their arch rivals, although they'd need the Titans to lose to the Panthers and to have a 16-point for and against turnaround.

Best finish: 14th

Worst finish: 16th

What it means for the Sydney Roosters

Current ladder position: 3rd

The Roosters will need to win against the Rabbitohs and hope the Panthers slip up if they are to finish in second spot and claim a home qualifying final.

A loss for the tri-colours could see themm drop to fourth with the Sharks beating Manly. Their for and against being 135 ahead of Canterbury means they won't drop below fourth.

Best finish: 2nd

Worst finish: 4th

Netstrata Jubilee STI CBR

What it means for the St George Illawarra Dragons

Current ladder position: 10th

The Dragons' loss to the Eels means the only way they can make the finals is through a Dolphins-Knights draw, and a win over the Raiders.

Best finish: 8th

Worst finish: 12th

What it means for the Canberra Raiders

Current ladder position: 11th

The Raiders are in the same spot as the Dragons. They are alive after their win over the Roosters on Sunday, but will need the Dolphins and Knights to draw after beating the Dragons on Sunday.

Best finish: 8th

Worst finish: 12th

Accor Stadium CAN NQL

What it means for the Canterbury Bulldogs

Current ladder position: 5th

The Bulldogs hold the inside running for fifth spot on the table. They would need an enormous win, and to hope the Cronulla Sharks lose to the Manly Sea Eagles amounting to a 68-point for and against turnaround to crack the top four. The for and against turnaround to the Roosters is well over 100 points, so that isn't likely or realistic and we will say Canterbury can't finish higher than fourth.

If the Bulldogs fall short in this game, they could drop to seventh. The Cowboys would overtake them, and the Sea Eagles could with a win over the Sharks.

Best finish: 4th

Worst finish: 7th

What it means for the North Queensland Cowboys

Current ladder position: 6th

The Cowboys for and against means they can not crack the top four - they would need a 151-point for and against turnaround with the Sharks to overtake them in fourth spot.

Instead, a win for the Cowboys will put them into fifth spot, while a loss could see them hit the road for Week 1 of the finals, with the Sea Eagles in position to overtake with a win against the Sharks.

Best finish: 5th

Worst finish: 7th

BlueBet Stadium PEN GLD

What it means for the Penrith Panthers

Current ladder position: 2nd

The Panthers go into the final round in pole position to claim a home qualifying final and lock up second spot. A win against the Titans would secure it, while a loss would require the Roosters losing to the Rabbitohs. Penrith could yet also drop to fourth if the Sharks beat Manly.

Best finish: 2nd

Worst finish: 4th

What it means for the Gold Coast Titans

Current ladder position: 14th

The Titans are all but locked into 14th spot. They can not improve given the Warriors have the final bye of the season, but a loss, a Rabbitohs win and an 18-point for and against turnaround could see them wind up dropping to 15th.

Best finish: 14th

Worst finish: 15th

4 Pines Park MAN CRO

What it means for the Manly Sea Eagles

Current ladder position: 7th

The Sea Eagles sit in seventh spot. A win over the Sharks on the final day of the season will see them jump the loser of the Bulldogs and Cowboys.

They can't go any lower than they currently sit.

Best finish: 6th

Worst finish: 7th

What it means for the Cronulla Sharks

Current ladder position: 4th

The Sharks will know exactly where they sit by the time they run out onto the park on Sunday afternoon. If they pick up a win over the Sea Eagles, they could potentially jump ahead of the Roosters (equal on points but well ahead on for and against) and the Penrith Panthers (two points ahead, but behind on for and against).

Cronulla are likely locked into the top four, but could drop out with a heavy loss and a big, big win for the Bulldogs.

Best finish: 2nd

Worst finish: 5th

McDonald Jones NEW DOL

What it means for the Newcastle Knights

Current ladder position: 9th

The Knights' win on Sunday over the Titans sets up a straight shootout next weekend against the Dolphins. A win means they will finish eighth, a loss means they will finish ninth. A draw is no good for the Knights either provided the Dragons and Raiders don't do the same on Saturday.

Best finish: 8th

Worst finish: 11th

What it means for the Dolphins

Current ladder position: 8th

The Dolphins are in the same spot as the Knights. This is a shootout for the finals. A draw, like for the Knights, means both teams would miss out unless the Dragons and Raiders also draw.

Best finish: 8th

Worst finish: 11th

Bye: New Zealand Warriors

A bye for the Warriors means they will finish on 25 points. They can't go up, they can't go down. They are locked into 13th spot.