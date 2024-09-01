Round 26 is in the books, and that means there are just eight games remaining in the 2024 NRL regular season.
Some years, the final round can be all a bit of hot air, but that isn't the case this year, with genuine shootouts all weekend for positioning on the table, and eighth spot not locked up until the final siren sounds on Sunday afternoon in Newcastle.
As it stands, the NRL ladder - which is updated live on Zero Tackle with every score - can be found HERE.
Here is what to expect across the final round.
What it means for the Brisbane Broncos
Current ladder position: 12th
The Broncos are out of finals contention with their own loss and a number of results working against them this weekend. With a win over the Storm, they could potentiall go as high as tenth spot, but can't finish below 12th.
Best finish: 10th
Worst finish: 12th
What it means for the Melbourne Storm
Current ladder position: 1st
Absolutely nothing. The Storm are first and won't be going anywhere whether they win or lose. They have won the minor premiership and will look to enter the finals on a high note.
Best finish: 1st
Worst finish: 1st
What it means for the Wests Tigers
Current ladder position: 17th
The Tigers, coming off a bye, will hinge whether they avoid a third straight wooden spoon on winning this game against the Eels in what is a genuine spoon bowl. They are well short on for and against, but equal on points. Unless there is a 73-point for and against turnaround however, the Tigers can not go higher than 16th spot. Mathemtically though, it's possible.
Best finish: 15th
Worst finish: 17th
What it means for the Parramatta Eels
Current ladder position: 16th
A win in Spoonbowl will enable the Eels to finish ahead of the Tigers and off the bottom of the table. There is a solid chance that, with a win, they could also jump the South Sydney Rabbitohs and wind up in 15th spot at the end of the season, with a for and against difference between the clubs of just nine points heading into Round 27.
Best finish: 15th
Worst finish: 17th
What it means for the South Sydney Rabbitohs
Current ladder position: 15th
The Rabbitohs are out of danger when it comes to the wooden spoon. They sit in 15th spot on the table and can not be jumped by both the Eels and Tigers who play each other in Round 27.
The Rabbitohs could yet jump the Gold Coast Titans with a win over their arch rivals, although they'd need the Titans to lose to the Panthers and to have a 16-point for and against turnaround.
Best finish: 14th
Worst finish: 16th
What it means for the Sydney Roosters
Current ladder position: 3rd
The Roosters will need to win against the Rabbitohs and hope the Panthers slip up if they are to finish in second spot and claim a home qualifying final.
A loss for the tri-colours could see themm drop to fourth with the Sharks beating Manly. Their for and against being 135 ahead of Canterbury means they won't drop below fourth.
Best finish: 2nd
Worst finish: 4th
What it means for the St George Illawarra Dragons
Current ladder position: 10th
The Dragons' loss to the Eels means the only way they can make the finals is through a Dolphins-Knights draw, and a win over the Raiders.
Best finish: 8th
Worst finish: 12th
What it means for the Canberra Raiders
Current ladder position: 11th
The Raiders are in the same spot as the Dragons. They are alive after their win over the Roosters on Sunday, but will need the Dolphins and Knights to draw after beating the Dragons on Sunday.
Best finish: 8th
Worst finish: 12th
What it means for the Canterbury Bulldogs
Current ladder position: 5th
The Bulldogs hold the inside running for fifth spot on the table. They would need an enormous win, and to hope the Cronulla Sharks lose to the Manly Sea Eagles amounting to a 68-point for and against turnaround to crack the top four. The for and against turnaround to the Roosters is well over 100 points, so that isn't likely or realistic and we will say Canterbury can't finish higher than fourth.
If the Bulldogs fall short in this game, they could drop to seventh. The Cowboys would overtake them, and the Sea Eagles could with a win over the Sharks.
Best finish: 4th
Worst finish: 7th
What it means for the North Queensland Cowboys
Current ladder position: 6th
The Cowboys for and against means they can not crack the top four - they would need a 151-point for and against turnaround with the Sharks to overtake them in fourth spot.
Instead, a win for the Cowboys will put them into fifth spot, while a loss could see them hit the road for Week 1 of the finals, with the Sea Eagles in position to overtake with a win against the Sharks.
Best finish: 5th
Worst finish: 7th
What it means for the Penrith Panthers
Current ladder position: 2nd
The Panthers go into the final round in pole position to claim a home qualifying final and lock up second spot. A win against the Titans would secure it, while a loss would require the Roosters losing to the Rabbitohs. Penrith could yet also drop to fourth if the Sharks beat Manly.
Best finish: 2nd
Worst finish: 4th
What it means for the Gold Coast Titans
Current ladder position: 14th
The Titans are all but locked into 14th spot. They can not improve given the Warriors have the final bye of the season, but a loss, a Rabbitohs win and an 18-point for and against turnaround could see them wind up dropping to 15th.
Best finish: 14th
Worst finish: 15th
What it means for the Manly Sea Eagles
Current ladder position: 7th
The Sea Eagles sit in seventh spot. A win over the Sharks on the final day of the season will see them jump the loser of the Bulldogs and Cowboys.
They can't go any lower than they currently sit.
Best finish: 6th
Worst finish: 7th
What it means for the Cronulla Sharks
Current ladder position: 4th
The Sharks will know exactly where they sit by the time they run out onto the park on Sunday afternoon. If they pick up a win over the Sea Eagles, they could potentially jump ahead of the Roosters (equal on points but well ahead on for and against) and the Penrith Panthers (two points ahead, but behind on for and against).
Cronulla are likely locked into the top four, but could drop out with a heavy loss and a big, big win for the Bulldogs.
Best finish: 2nd
Worst finish: 5th
What it means for the Newcastle Knights
Current ladder position: 9th
The Knights' win on Sunday over the Titans sets up a straight shootout next weekend against the Dolphins. A win means they will finish eighth, a loss means they will finish ninth. A draw is no good for the Knights either provided the Dragons and Raiders don't do the same on Saturday.
Best finish: 8th
Worst finish: 11th
What it means for the Dolphins
Current ladder position: 8th
The Dolphins are in the same spot as the Knights. This is a shootout for the finals. A draw, like for the Knights, means both teams would miss out unless the Dragons and Raiders also draw.
Best finish: 8th
Worst finish: 11th
Bye: New Zealand Warriors
A bye for the Warriors means they will finish on 25 points. They can't go up, they can't go down. They are locked into 13th spot.