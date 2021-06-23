Melbourne Storm hooker Harry Grant is set to miss the 2-3 weeks with his ongoing hamstring injury after missing selection for Origin II.

Grant was set to line up for his third appearance in the Maroon on Sunday in hope of aiding Queensland to level the series 1-1 at Suncorp Stadium.

After suffering further setbacks to a niggling hamstring complaint during the Storm’s emphatic victory over the Tigers on Saturday night, the club have revealed their gun dummy-half is set to miss multiple weeks with the setback.

Speaking via the club’s website, Melbourne’s football operations coordinator Ryan Hoffman revealed the extent of Grant’s injury.

“It’s a low grade injury for Harry,” Hoffman said. “We expect he will be out for 2-3 weeks.”

Grant wasn’t the only casualty out of Saturday night’s 66-16 victory, with Reimis Smith (ankle), Brandon Smith (calf) and Tom Eisenhuth (elbow) all suffering injuries of their own.

Hoffman revealed that Reimis Smith will be required to prove his fitness over the Origin break ahead of the Storm’s Round 16 clash with the Sydney Roosters next Thursday.

Eisenhuth’s nasty injury raised immediate concern from Hoffman and the club, but it has been revealed that the second-rower won’t require surgery on his dislocated elbow.

“You could see he was in a fair bit of pain, the poor guy,” Hoffman said.

“He was alright once they put the elbow back in and he doesn’t require surgery.

“He is getting some more scans to determine his time out.”

Brandon Smith was limited to just the 34 minutes on Saturday night, with the club taking a conservative approach after the New Zealand international suffered a cork to his calf.

Hoffman revealed that Smith is likely to face the Roosters next week as the club hold no major concerns on the injury.

“As Brandon said after the match, there was a bit of grade three carry on,” Hoffman said.

“He was taken off more as a precautionary action – he only had a calf cork.”

The Storm have leapt into top spot on the NRL ladder ahead of the second Origin clash, now edging out Penrith on the summit thanks to their points differential of 344.

Melbourne have a bye scheduled for Round 17 before matches against the Knights, Cowboys and Panthers.