A rival NRL team is reportedly closely monitoring the situation and future of two Wests Tigers star players as at least one of them is unlikely to remain at the club on a long-term basis.

After confirming the immediate release of Lachlan Galvin to the Canterbury Bulldogs late last week, the Tigers will now shift their focus into retaining several other key players as they continue to rebuild their roster for the future.

While the likes of Adam Doueihi and Heath Mason are off-contract at the end of 2025, the club have several stars who will be able to speak with rival teams from November 1, headlined by dummy-half duo Apisai Koroisau and Tallyn Da Silva.

While both players are in the first-grade lineup when fully fit and available, at least one is set to be moved on, as they are both aiming for the same amount of game time and vying for the same No. 9 jumper.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the North Queensland Cowboys are monitoring the futures of Wests Tigers duo Apisai Koroisau and Tallyn Da Silva extremely closely, with one of them likely to depart at the end of the 2026 season when their contract both come to a close.

Per the publication, the Cowboys inquired about the future of Koroisau in April and did the same about Da Silva once it was confirmed that incumbent NSW Blues dummy-half Reece Robson would make the switch to the Sydney Roosters.

However, Tigers coach Benji Marshall made it clear to the club that they are both currently off-limits at the moment.

“Why would we let a world-class hooker go 12 months early?" Marshall said in April.

“We have zero interest [in letting him go], none at all. And that will not be happening while I am the coach.

“Api is our biggest leader in our team, and hence, that's why he's our captain."