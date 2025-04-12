Wests Tigers head coach Benji Marshall has confirmed his club will not be letting hooker and co-captain Apisai Koroisau leave a year early.

Koroisau, who is among the Tigers' most important players and still rated among the best dummy halves in the game, is off-contract at the end of 2026 with the Tigers.

That is the same as the contract situation for Tallyn Da Silva, who is also off-contract at the end of this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talk is that the Tigers are about to commence negotiations with Da Silva, who is viewed as the long-term future of the club's number nine jumper, over a long-term contract extension.

That could well mean, particularly with the joint-venture looking to lock Lachlan Galvin down on a long-term, upgraded contract extension, that there is simply no money or role for Koroisau beyond the end of 2026 at Concord.

This has led to reports, per the Sydney Morning Herald, that the Cowboys are interested in signing Koroisau, potentially for next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

That comes with the club losing Reece Robson, who has signed a four-year deal to join the Sydney Roosters from 2026 through until at least the end of 2029.

With the State of Origin hooker's departure and precious little on the market for next year, it has left the Cowboys in a difficult spot, but Marshall said in the report there is no interest in letting Koroisau leave 12 months early.

“Why would we let a world-class hooker go 12 months early?" Marshall told the publication.

“We have zero interest [in letting him go], none at all. And that will not be happening while I am the coach.

“Api is our biggest leader in our team, and hence, that's why he's our captain."

Marshall didn't commit to extending Koroisau's deal beyond the end of 2026 in his comments, but did suggest da Silva will thrive learning off Koroisau over at least the next year and a half.

The Cowboys were also recently linked to a play for Reed Mahoney from the Canterbury Bulldogs, illustrating their issues in the position, with the likes of Tom Starling likely to be among the next targets.