Wests Tigers second rower Mavrik Geyer was sanctioned by the NRL's Match Review Committee on Sunday following his side's embarrassing 68-0 loss to the Penrith Panthers, while four Parramatta Eels players are facing penalties after their narrow loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs on Monday.

The men at the foot of the mountains made light work of the joint venture, and strengthened their case as future premiers for this season.

Right after half-time, at 36-0, Geyer was placed on report for a grade 1 dangerous contact charge on Nathan Cleary.

Given it was his first offence, Geyer was booked for a $1000 fine for his efforts on Cleary.

If he decides to fight the charge at the panel and loses, the fine will be bumped up to $1500.

It was the first time Geyer went up against the cherished Panthers jersey since he switched to the Tigers in the off-season.

Injuries have startled his ability to remain on the field to start the year, but is beginning to grow into the player that many are expecting to do great things in the code.

Off-contract at the end of the season, Mavrik has the opportunity to link up with Mal Meninga for his Perth Bears franchise, the unique area where his father Mark spent playing for the Western Australia Reds in the late 90s.

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The Tigers will host a red-hot Gold Coast Titans outfit at Leichhardt Oval this Sunday to put their recent loss behind them.

On Monday, all of Jack Williams, Kitione Kautoga, Kelma Tuilagi and Tallyn Da Silva were charged, but will escape suspension.

Williams and Da Silva were pinged for high shots on Connor Tracey (first half) and Matt Burton (second half) respectively. Williams is on a first offence so will pay $1000 with an early guilty plea or $1500 if he fights and loses, while Da Silva is on a second offence so will pay either $1800 or $2500.

The shot on Burton, which saw Canterbury kick a game winning penalty goal, also forced the number six off for a head injury assessment.

Kautoga was sanctioned for tripping, with a first offence and three-year incident-free discount entitling him to a $750 fine with an early guilty plea or $1000 if he fights and loses, while Tuilagi was pinged for dangerous contact on Josh Curran and will pay either $1000 or $1500.