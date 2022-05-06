Manly Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler has attempted to downplay rumours of Kieran Foran's speculated exit from Brookvale amid Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook confirming the club are interested.

Foran has been linked with a move away from Manly for much of the season, with rumours swirling regarding a player swap.

The star half has confirmed he wants to play on in the NRL beyond the end of this season, with his fitness managing to hold up over the duration of his contract at Brookvale thus far despite a wretched injury run in stints at the Warriors, Eels and Bulldogs prior to his second coming on the Northern Beaches.

The latest rumours have seen speculation that Foran could join the Titans on a two-year, $750,000 deal.

And Holbrook didn't move to distance himself from the rumours when quizzed on Friday afternoon.

"His name only got mentioned yesterday (and) I don't know where it'll finish," Holbrook said.

"(He brings) a heap of experience. An experienced older head helps young players.

"They are like the coaches on the field for us coaches so I think players like that help every player on the field."

Foran would fill a significant hole at the Titans, who have struggled for experience this season. It has left Toby Sexton attempting to guide the team around at halfback, with Holbrook moving AJ Brimson back to fullback recently after an experiment to play him at five-eighth failed.

The Titans have had an average start to the season, and life isn't about to get any easier with a difficult trip to Townsville for a clash with the Cowboys on Saturday.

Hasler, when asked about the rumours, played a dead bat to reporters.

"This isn't the forum for that discussion," Hasler said.

The speculation around Foran comes as Manly's salary cap is stretched to breaking point, as well as Josh Schuster's seeming desire to play five-eighth rather than in the second row.