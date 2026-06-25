Parramatta Eels veteran Junior Paulo is keen to remain at the club he made his NRL debut with back in 2013.

Although the 32-year-old prop is unsigned for next season and has yet to ink an extension to keep him in the city's west.

Paulo underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee, a problem he had dealt with for several weeks before the Eels confirmed his injury status in late May.

The knee clean-out means Paulo hasn't been able to show the club he is ready to go around again next year, and waits on the sidelines until he is due back in Round 21.

Fresh reports from Code Sports reveal Paulo has left contract talks with his manager as he focuses on his recovery to return on schedule.

"That's something between my manager and the club at the moment," Paulo said to Code Sports on Eels contract negotiations.

"I want to be able to stick around if I'm wanted. But, that's something that's sort of I'm just leaving up to my manager for now."

Despite playing the majority of his career with the Eels and having a short 55-game stint at the Raiders from 2016 to 2018, Paulo's future remains cloudy in Parramatta.

Loading matchup…

The club is currently seeing the emergence of strong young forwards coming into the side this year, including Toni Mataele, Teancum Brown, Saxon Pryke, and Sam Tuivaiti, all in the first-grade side in the last two seasons.

Mataele and Pryke remain off-contract at the end of this season, with Tuivaiti expiring at the end of next year and Brown in 2028.

It gives the Eels options on who they sign for 2027, with Paulo praising their step-up into the NRL.

"For them to get their opportunities and take it with both hands, it's positive signs for the club moving forward, and you want to be able to help guide them," Paulo said.

"At the end of the day, they're there making the most of their opportunity that they get, and the only way to get experience is by taking the field.

"And it's been awesome to see them get games under their belt."

Paulo remains a favourite of coach Jason Ryles, who credited the Samoan international's leadership in the side despite missing all the Eels games in June.

"He (Paulo) helps those guys, certainly. He gives them confidence like Mitch does, and we're looking forward to getting him back when we do in a couple of weeks," Ryles said.

Paulo being off-contract in 2027 would no doubt pique the interest of Mal Meninga, who is looking to finalise his roster before their maiden entry next year.

Meninga's assistant coach, Ben Gardiner, is the current head coach of the Samoa international side, and could play a pivotal role in getting Paulo across to the West Coast.

Paulo is due back in the Western Sydney clash between the Eels and Penrith Panthers on July 23.

Meanwhile, the club is fighting to remain in touch with the Top 8, and will host the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Thursday night.