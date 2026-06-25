With their outside backs resembling a casualty ward, the New Zealand Warriors are racing to plug a significant hole before the June 30 transfer deadline.

CODE Sports has reported the Warriors are closing in on a short-term rental of Luke Laulilii, with the signing expected to be finalised before Tuesday's mid-season cut-off.

The 20-year-old Campbelltown product would spend the next three months across the Tasman providing desperately needed depth to a backline decimated with injury.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is ruled out for the season with an ACL injury, a cruel end to what was set to be his farewell NRL campaign before heading to Wakefield Trinity in Super League.

That blow was compounded by injuries to Rocco Berry (hamstring) and Alofiana Khan-Pereira (leg), leaving the Warriors dangerously short out wide at a time when they are genuine premiership contenders.

Laulilii, meanwhile, finds himself in a curious position at Concord.

The Perth Bears signed the youngster on a two-year deal commencing after the end of this season, making him one of the new club's confirmed backline signings.

Adding a family dimension to the story, his older brother Kit Laulilii also committed to the Bears, meaning the brothers will line up together in Perth's inaugural season.

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This season, Laulilii has scored 10 tries in 11 combined NRL and NSW Cup appearances.

Established outside back talents in Jeral Skelton and Sunia Turuva, the highest in pecking order, as well as Laulilii's decision to sign with the Bears, have left him without consistent NRL appearances.

In eight NRL appearances this season, Laulilii has averaged 175 running metres per game, made 28 tackle breaks, and scored six tries.