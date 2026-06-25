Dane Gagai's NRL future has been settled, with the veteran centre set to join the Brisbane Broncos on a one-year deal from next season, bringing a decorated 16-year career full circle.

The Newcastle Knights centre's future had been a major talking point in recent months, with speculation ranging from retirement to a potential late-career move away from the Hunter.

That speculation has now ended, with the Brisbane Broncos now confirming his signature.

Gagai passed a medical in Newcastle on Tuesday, clearing the final hurdle of his move back to Red Hill.

Reports from the Courier Mail suggest the contract is worth in excess of $250,000.

Broncos General Manager of Recruitment and Pathways Simon Scanlan said Gagai was the perfect addition to the NRL squad.

“The Broncos are very excited to see Dane making a return to Red Hill in 2027,” he said.

“His form this season has been outstanding, and he has undoubtedly been one of the form centres this year.

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“As we continue to develop our young outside backs, having experienced professionals around them is incredibly important. Dane's leadership, professionalism and proven performance at the highest level make him a valuable addition to our club.”

The Broncos' emerging outside backs include Antonio Verhoeven and Phillip Coates, who both made their NRL debut for the club this year.

Salary cap pressures at the Knights ultimately forced the decision to move on from the veteran, with Newcastle prioritising long-term extensions for players including Kalyn Ponga and Dylan Lucas, while a new deal for centre Bradman Best is also looming.

Gagai, who has made 230 appearances across his two stints with the Knights, reached a major personal milestone last May, celebrating his 300th NRL game.

The Australian representative has also made 23 appearances for the QLD Maroons, along with winning a Wally Lewis Medal in 2017.

His return to Brisbane is viewed as both a depth signing and a cultural addition, with Broncos coach Michael Maguire revealing earlier this week the club had been monitoring his situation closely.

“He's a veteran across every part of the game,” Maguire said.

“He's probably playing some of the best footy of his career at the moment.

“It's still a work in progress, nothing is done at this stage, but if it eventuates, we'd be getting a highly experienced player, a family man, a great human and someone with high standards.

“That's why he's stayed at the top of his game for so long, and he's still performing at a very high level.

“What I'm chasing is the culture of what the Broncos are about, and he understands that.”

Gagai's versatility has also been a key factor in Brisbane's interest.

While Kotoni Staggs remains the Broncos' first-choice right centre, Maguire sees Gagai as a flexible option capable of covering multiple roles across the backline.

“He'd play anywhere,” Maguire said.

“If it comes about, I'm sure he'd be happy to play wherever he's needed.

“Dane is a pro. He's from a different walk of life.”