Sam Walker's Origin success is turning into a very expensive showcase.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that the Sydney Roosters are bracing to enter contract talks with their 24-year-old halfback once the Origin furnace cools.

By then, Walker's price tag will have been scorched well beyond the $1 million-a-season threshold.

The NRL broadcast deal is expected to inflate salary caps and player values by nearly 20 per cent, and with Walker's reported $900,000 salary, the Roosters would have to upgrade his deal to the seven-digit mark.

The club and Walker have agreed they will begin talks after the Origin decider, which takes place on July 8.

When comparing the halfbacks in the competition and their salaries, assuming Walker is upgraded to having a seven-digit salary per season in 2028, he would only be behind Nathan Cleary.

Walker is in a unique position with his value and the decision he makes for his future.

Since beginning his NRL career in 2021, which began early that season when Luke Keary had a season-ending injury, he won the Dally M Rookie of the Year and was part of bringing the club to the finals when critics ruled them out.

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The Roosters' halfback has also won the Ashton-Collier Spirit of Anzac Medal three times. The first in his rookie season, then again in 2024, and the third time this season, and he is only in his sixth season of NRL.

He has made the finals every year from his rookie season and has represented the Maroons this season in State of Origin and won the Man of the Match in his second game of Origin ever.

November 1 looms as the critical date on the calendar, when rival clubs can formally table offers.

With the new salary cap exemptions approved by the NRL for the Perth Bears and the expected salary cap hike, the new expansion teams, the Western Australian side and the PNG Chiefs, among rival clubs, will be waiting to see how contract negotiations unfold from July to November 1.

Kicking eight-from-eight goals for the Maroons in the first two games combined of the series, tying up the series against the Blues and then starring in the Roosters' 27-8 win over the Sharks in round 16 has quickly stopped the noise whether Walker is the calibre of player the Roosters should believe in as they intend to contend for the premiership this season.

The market is moving, and Walker is making himself more expensive.