Veteran Manly Sea Eagles playmaker Kieran Foran could be set for a shock move to the Gold Coast Titans to finish his NRL career.

It has been heavily reported over the past fortnight that Foran's time at Brookvale in Des Hasler's set up may be running out.

Despite being a veteran of the club in his second stint, having originally played there between 2009 and 2015 before stints at the Parramatta Eels, New Zealand Warriors and Canterbury Bulldogs, only to return to Manly in 2021, his two-year deal would appear unlikely to be extended as salary cap pressure bites.

Foran, who has overcome a litany of injuries to get back on the field, is on the outer on two fronts.

The salary cap problem has been created by long, upgraded contracts for the Trbojevic problems, Daly Cherry-Evans and a host of young guns, who will or have already been renewed.

There is also the pressing matter regarding moving Josh Schuster to five-eighth in the long-term, with reports suggesting his management want to see the move happen urgently, although it's a claim which has been denied by coach Des Hasler.

It has also previously been reported that Foran could be offered away early in a player swap with another club.

News Corp are now reporting that the Titans are interested in bringing experience to the glamour strip, with Justin Holbrook's side struggling in that department this season.

Toby Sexton, who has taken over the number seven jersey, has shown little of the potential he displayed in a handful of first-grade games last year, while the move of AJ Brimson to the halves was a failed one.

The star is now back in the number one jumper, with Will Smith promoted to the starting team, with the Titans looking at Foran to not only bring much-needed experience on the field, but off it as well, with Foran to take up a mentor-type role for Sexton and other youngsters at the club, including Tanah Boyd and Paul Turner, who are both in the picture to play in the halves.

It's believed Foran wants another two-year deal wherever he goes, with it likely to be the final contract of his career.