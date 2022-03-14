The Canberra Raiders have confirmed relatively good news for Josh Hodgson's knee injury, however, have also revealed Brad Schneider will miss their Round 2 clash with COVID.

Schneider was elevated into the Raiders' best side late in the pre-season with Jamal Fogarty suffering a knee injury that will keep him out for four months.

The former Titan may not have been on deck in Round 1, but it didn't stop Jack Wighton and Schneider leading the Raiders to a victory over the Cronulla Sharks to open their season.

That has all come crashing down for the rookie though, with Schneider now out of action for this weekend's trip to Townsville for a clash with a Cowboys after returning a positive COVID test.

While it occurring early in the week will mean he should be fit to return in Round 3, the virus has been known to impact people's rate of recovery at different speeds. He will have almost two weeks however until the Raiders take on the Gold Coast Titans in Round 3.

The Raiders are likely to call on either Matt Frawley or Sam Williams to take his spot in the match.

Hodgson on the other hand will only miss two to three weeks in what is a positive result for the green machine.

He left the Round 1 clash against the Cronulla Sharks in the opening minutes with a worrying looking knee injury, however, after being cleared of an ACL injury, it has been revealed he only has a cartilage injury to his knee.

The Parramatta-bound hooker will miss matches against the Cowboys and Titans, before being a chance to return in Round 4 against the Manly Sea Eagles, with a clash against the Melbourne Storm the following week in a two-week stretch which could prove plenty about Canberra's credentials.